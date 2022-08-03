Two flagship BBC radio stations lose listeners since start of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two flagship BBC radio stations lose listeners since start of year

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 12.04am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Audiences for two of the BBC’s flagship radio stations have dropped sharply since the start of the year, new figures show.

Radio 5 Live and Radio 1 have seen their average weekly listeners drop by 13% and 8% respectively, with 5 Live shedding more than three-quarters of a million in six months.

Other stations have held steady, however, with the audience for 6 Music climbing to another record high.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Greg James hosts the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show (Ian West/PA)

Radio 5 Live shed 436,000 listeners between the first and second quarter, the time period between March and June 2022, numbers from research body Rajar show.

A half-year comparison of figures indicates a fall of 763,000 for the station.

Radio 1 saw a quarter-on-quarter drop of 201,000, while the half-year drop was 692,000.

The quarter-on-quarter fall for Radio 4, excluding 4 Extra, was 308,000 – while its half-year drop was 187,000.

However, Radio 2 and Radio 3 both held steady quarter-on-quarter.

Both the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James and Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball generally held steady across the same time period, with James’ show gaining 25,000 listeners to reach 4.14 million.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said: “I’m so pleased to see an increase in listeners for Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James, as well as it remaining number one for our audience.

“It’s good to see the strategy we’ve developed at Radio 1 is working, indicating the strong connection the station has with young people across the UK on Radio, YouTube, iPlayer and socials.”

GB News radio, which launched in July 2021, saw an quarter-on-quarter increase of 38,000, from a relatively low base of 239,000 in March this year.

Rajar has cautioned against making comparisons with listening figures from before the Covid-19 pandemic, due to a change in the way it collects its data.

All figures used to be compiled using face-to-face market research, but this has now been replaced with a mixture of in-person surveys and data collected remotely via apps on smartphones and tablets.

The publication of results from the next quarter will mark one year since the change, therefore allowing year-on-year analysis which offers insight into any long-terms shifts in listener behaviour.

