Will Mellor first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Mellor is the first contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

His other credits include police comedy drama No Offence, and Casualty.

The announcement was made on BBC Breakfast ahead of the 20th series, which will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.

“Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”.