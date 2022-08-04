Damian Lewis performs songs from upcoming debut album at intimate show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Damian Lewis performs songs from upcoming debut album at intimate show

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 10.45pm
Damian Lewis in concert at Omeara London (Joseph Lynn/PA)
Damian Lewis in concert at Omeara London (Joseph Lynn/PA)

Damian Lewis has swapped the screen for the concert hall as he played songs from his upcoming debut album at an intimate show in London.

The 51-year-old British actor, known for starring in the television dramas Billions, Band Of Brothers and Homeland, performed to a sold-out crowd on Thursday at London’s Omeara venue before he takes to the stage at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Sunday.

Dressed all in black for the occasion, Lewis was supported by a band as he sang and played the guitar.

The gig also featured singer-songwriter Cherise as a special guest.

Damian Lewis in concert
The actor began playing guitar at 13 and picked it up again during lockdown (Joseph Lynn/PA)

Having played classical guitar since the age of 13, Lewis graduated to the steel string acoustic after being inspired by Elvis Presley and spent his early 20s busking in London.

After rediscovering the guitar during lockdown, he met with various London-based musicians, including Giacomo Smith, to record a currently untitled debut album that will be released next year.

Lewis previously said he was “looking forward” to getting out on stage to play the songs he had written and recorded for the album.

He had added that it would “be good to be back on stage, this time with a guitar in my hand”.

Damian Lewis in concert
Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity this summer (Joseph Lynn/PA)

This summer, Lewis was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to drama and charity.

He said both he and his late wife, Helen McCrory, were “thrilled”.

Acclaimed actress and Peaky Blinders star McCrory died in April 2021 aged 52 after being diagnosed with cancer.

In recent weeks, Lewis has been pictured with US musician Alison Mosshart, from the bands The Kills and The Dead Weather, prompting speculation they have begun a relationship.

They were most recently photographed at private members’ club The House of Koko on Wednesday.

