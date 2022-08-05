DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 2.19am
DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies (Ian West/PA)
DC’s The Flash still going ahead despite ongoing Ezra Miller controversies (Ian West/PA)

Warner Bros’ superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid ongoing controversies surrounding its star Ezra Miller.

Franchise boss David Zaslav said the studio was “very excited” about a spate of upcoming films including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and The Flash.

It comes after the surprise news that DC would be scrapping its upcoming Batgirl film, filmed entirely in Glasgow, months before it was due to be released in late 2022.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2,” Zaslav said, according to Variety, during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Thursday.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald UK Premiere – London
Miller, who identifies as they/them, has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months including being arrested twice in Hawaii (Ian West/PA)

“We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Miller, who identifies as they/them, has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges including second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The actor’s exact whereabouts are currently unknown, but they have also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

The Flash, part of the DC Justice League universe, is scheduled for release in June 2023.

Following news that Batgirl was being axed by Warner Bros, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked”.

In a joint statement on Instagram the pair wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Batgirl was due to star Hollywood A-listers Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace.

Production reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022.

After test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in cinemas or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US outlets.

