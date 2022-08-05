Tom Felton says he has ‘loved every minute’ of performing on the West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Felton says he has ‘loved every minute’ of performing on the West End

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 5.39am
Tom Felton says he has ‘loved every minute’ of performing on the West End (Ian West/PA)
Tom Felton says he has ‘loved every minute’ of performing on the West End (Ian West/PA)

Tom Felton says he has “loved every minute” of performing on the West End, as he celebrated his 100th show and the one-year anniversary of the supernatural thriller, 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The former Harry Potter star said he was “proud” to have been part of the production and that working with his fellow cast members was a “privilege”.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, and the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam does not believe it.

Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the world-famous wizard series, plays Sam, while Doctor Who star Mandip Gill plays Jenny.

Posting a photo of himself with fellow cast members to mark the milestone, Felton wrote on Instagram: “We clocked our 100th show this week…and the 1 year anniversary of @222aghoststory opening in London.

“I am so proud to be a part of this production, I’m even prouder of all the company back stage & front of house that make every night happen.

“Best of all, I get the privilege to share the stage with these lovely fellows every single night – I’ve loved every minute.”

The actor previously revealed his Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis told him to “embrace the madness” after he went to him and Daniel Radcliffe for advice ahead of his West End debut.

The show is currently playing at the Criterion Theatre in London.

