Richie Anderson third celebrity contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Presenter Richie Anderson said it is a “massive honour” to be dancing in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, after he was announced as the third celebrity contestant.

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.

The news was announced during the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday.

He said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dancefloor in the world. Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show – as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year. I’m sure my friends and family will understand.

“It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership – it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Anderson has also been a regular presenter on The One Show and this year featured in BBC One’s Platinum Jubilee coverage.

The series has so far featured two same-sex pairings, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones dancing together in 2020 and Johannes Radebe and Bake Off’s John Whaite making the final in the 2021 series.

He joins the already announced line-up for the 2022 series, which so far features Coronation Street stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh.

Former pop star Marsh and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Mellor, both 46, were unveiled on BBC Breakfast on Thursday.

She's an actress, singer, presenter and now soon to be #Strictly dancer! Say hello to Kym Marsh 💃🏻 👉 https://t.co/uAHSYM3yO8 @msm4rsh pic.twitter.com/76D7WqyUU0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2022

Marsh found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

She now co-presents Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones and recently appeared in the touring theatre production of Fatal Attraction.

Mellor said Strictly is his mother Shirley’s favourite show and that, following the death of his father in 2020 from cancer, he wanted to create new memories.

Four new professional dancers will appear in the next series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences returning to the studio this year, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.