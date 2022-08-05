Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 12.15pm Updated: August 5 2022, 12.21pm
Witness appeal launched after car crash involving Love Island star Kem Cetinay (Matt Crossick/PA)
Witness appeal launched after car crash involving Love Island star Kem Cetinay (Matt Crossick/PA)

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is helping police as a witness after the Mercedes he was driving collided with a motorbike, leaving the rider dead.

The 26-year-old reality star was unharmed in the crash in Romford, east London on Thursday and the Metropolitan Police said he stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

He is assisting the investigation as a “witness”, according to his agent.

Detectives from Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who either witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage.

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 – London
The reality star, 26, was unharmed in the incident which occurred in Romford, east London (Ian West/PA)

A statement by the Metropolitan Police said the police were called to an incident at around 11.30am on August 4 for a collision in Shepherds Hill.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where a Mercedes car had been in collision with a motorcycle.

They said that despite the efforts of medics, a 28-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene at around noon. Their next of kin have been notified.

It added that the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.

Detective constable Liz Carrey of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “While our enquiries continue we would still like to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage.

“We are building a picture of the circumstances surrounding the collision and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2019 – Stamford Bridge
Kem Cetinay won ITV reality show Love Island in 2017 with his partner Amber Davis (Nigel French/PA)

A spokesperson for Cetinay confirmed the TV personality was involved in a road traffic accident close to his home in Brentwood area at approximately 11.30am on Thursday.

They added: “Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.

“Kem will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

According to pictures published by The Sun, Cetinay was driving a Mercedes G Wagon 4×4 at the time which has an on-the-road price tag of £123,500.

Cetinay won ITV reality show Love Island in 2017 with his partner Amber Davis.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage can call the dedicated witness line direct on 020 8597 4874.

