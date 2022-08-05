First live acts announced for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

First live acts announced for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 3.01pm
Panic! At The Disco (Alex Stoddard/PA)
Panic! At The Disco (Alex Stoddard/PA)

Colombian singer J Balvin and Panic! At The Disco are among the first acts announced for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

J Balvin will make a return to the annual ceremony after previously performing the song Que Pretendes with Bad Bunny in 2019.

Pop-punk veterans Panic! At The Disco will deliver their first performance at the VMAs since 2018 to premiere their new single, Middle Of A Breakup, from their upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.

J Balvin (Gaby Deimeke/PA)

The nine-time nominees, who first won in 2005 for video of the year, could this year take home the gong for alternative video.

The show will also see American DJ Marshmello perform with R&B singer Khalid, while there will also be an appearance from Brazilian singer Anitta.

Anitta’s song Envolver recently earned her a Guinness Book of World Records certification as the first solo Latin artist to hit number one on the Spotify Global Daily chart.

Marshmello and Khalid (Linus Johnson/PA)

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top contenders at the 2022 event with seven nominations each.

The awards have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, Gayle and Maneskin, who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

