Comedian Jayde Adams joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 10.47am Updated: August 6 2022, 11.03am
Comedian Jayde Adams will take part in this year’s Strictly (BBC/PA)
Jayde Adams has been announced as the fifth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 line-up.

In addition to a successful stand-up career, the 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal.

The news that Adams will star in the 20th series of the BBC One dancing show was revealed on Saturday morning on BBC Radio 5 Live with Scott Mills and Chris Stark.

Speaking about taking on the challenge, Adams said: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.

“I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly).

“I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years.

“I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.

“Holding this in has been torture for me.”

Adams joins previously the confirmed contestants, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Although she is best known as a comedian – she was nominated for best newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut stand-up hour – she has also forged a successful acting and presenting career.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to critical acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

Adams has also starred in BBC Two Bafta-winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That movie Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, and BBC One’s The Outlaws, while she is co-creator and star of ITV2’s upcoming new series Ruby Speaking.

She hosted Netflix’s Crazy Delicious, co-hosted Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated Snackmasters and has a weekly BBC Radio 4 podcast, Welcome to the Neighbourhood.

She is currently performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her stand-up show Men, I Can Save You.

In addition to the new star-studded celebrity line-up, four new professional dancers will also be appearing in the new series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

