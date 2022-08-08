The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up so far

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.43am Updated: August 8 2022, 1.19pm
(BBC/PA)
(BBC/PA)

Eight famous names have so far been confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here is a rundown of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor in the BBC One competition:

– Matt Goss

Matt Goss (BBC/PA)

The 53-year-old singer found fame as part of the band Bros, along with his twin brother Luke and their friend Craig Logan.

He has also had success as a solo artist, featured in the 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary After the Screaming Stops which reunited him and his brother for two 30th anniversary gigs,  and is set to play the lead role in upcoming psychological thriller movie Cobbler Killer Stranger.

On joining the show, he said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

– Tyler West

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The 26-year-old Kiss radio host, who previously presented children’s television on CBBC, said he could not wait to “shake a leg” in the show’s famous ballroom.

The fitness enthusiast was nominated for an Audio and Radio Industry Award for best new presenter in 2020.

– Ellie Simmonds

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The Paralympic swimming gold medallist, 27, has presented for BBC Sport at the Commonwealth Games since stepping back from competition.

She said she was “literally bursting with excitement” but also “absolutely petrified” about taking her first steps into dance.

– Jayde Adams

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(Jayde Adams/PA)

The 37-year-old British comedian and actress recently featured in the award-winning sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and is also a regular on the stand-up circuit.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was released to acclaim and subsequently longlisted for an Emmy.

– Will Mellor

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The actor, 46, starred as Gaz in cult Noughties sitcom Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, also landing roles in dramas Line Of Duty and Broadchurch.

He joined the cast of ITV soap Coronation Street in 2021 as “out-and-out baddie” drugs lord Harvey, and also starred in Hollyoaks in the early part of his career.

– Kym Marsh

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The 46-year-old found fame in the band Hear’Say, who were created through ITV show Popstars in 2001, before turning to acting and starring as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street.

“I am really looking forward to it. I am nervous – but I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

– Kaye Adams

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The Loose Women star, 59, announced her involvement during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Adams also hosts a morning show on BBC Radio Scotland and has presented programmes on various channels, including on STV and the BBC, and was previously a panellist on Channel 5’s morning show The Wright Stuff.

– Richie Anderson

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(BBC/PA)

The 34-year-old TV and radio personality will dance in an all-male partnership in the forthcoming series.

He is a regular fixture on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, presenting the travel bulletins, and has also hosted a variety of programmes himself.

