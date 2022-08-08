Bridgerton leads the pack for TV Choice Awards nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bridgerton leads the pack for TV Choice Awards nominations

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.03am
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton. (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton. (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Bridgerton leads the pack in nominations for this year’s TV Choice Awards as it scores three nods.

The hit Regency-era show is up for best drama series, competing with All Creatures Great And Small, Death In Paradise and Outlander.

Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton, has been nominated for best actor alongside Daniel Laurie in Call The Midwife, Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders and Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt.

Netflix’s megahit Squid Game has also received a nomination in the best new drama category. (Netflix/PA)

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix show, is up for best actress.

She will face tough competition from Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Jenny Agutter in Call The Midwife and Nicola Walker in The Split.

Netflix’s megahit Squid Game has also received a nod in the best new drama category.

The dystopian Korean drama will go up against the LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper, comedy series The Larkins, as well as medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt based on the best-selling memoir by Adam Kay.

The race for the best comedy performance prize will also be close between Ricky Gervais in After Life, Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls, Lee Mack in Not Going Out or Brenda Blethyn in Kate & Koji.

Kit Connor in Heartstopper
LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper has been nominated in the best new drama category. (Netflix/PA)

Meanwhile, Neighbours, which just aired its last episode after 37 years on screen, will battle Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Neighbours for the best soap award.

The BBC has swept the best family drama category with Doctor Who, Casualty, Call The Midwife and Around The World In 80 Days all getting nominations.

And The Chase, Pointless and Pointless Celebrities, Steph’s Packed Lunch and This Morning have all been nominated in the best daytime show category.

Comedian Jo Brand will host this year’s awards ceremony which will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on November 14.

Brand said: “I am, as always, really looking forward to the great evening of The TV Choice Awards 2022.

“It’s always a lively event, and yes, that is a euphemism!”

Graham Norton Show – London
Comedian Jo Brand will host this year’s awards ceremony which will take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The awards show, which is in its 26th year, honours TV shows and stars and is voted for by an audience of TV fans.

Jon Peake, editor of TV Choice magazine, said: “It’s a real thrill to see such a diverse range of talent among the nominations this year, as well as some established favourites.

“But as to who’ll triumph on the night – let’s wait and see!”

