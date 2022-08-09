EastEnders’ Samantha Womack reveals cancer battle in Olivia Newton-John tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

EastEnders’ Samantha Womack reveals cancer battle in Olivia Newton-John tribute

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.59am
Samantha Womack (Ian West/PA)
Samantha Womack (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Samantha Womack revealed she has breast cancer as she paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John following her death at 73.

The 49-year-old actress recalled meeting the Grease star, who was a cancer campaigner, adding: “I now start my own battle with this disease.”

In a tribute to the late actress, the soap star shared a photo on Twitter of Dame Olivia and her daughter Chloe, taken when they went to see Womack play Sandy in the West End production of Grease.

She wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood.

“I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn”.

Womack is best known for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders.

National Television Awards 2014 – Arrivals – London
Samantha Womack (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She has also starred in a number of films, television series and stage shows including comedy drama Mount Pleasant and the film spy series Kingsman.

She initially planned a career in singing and represented the UK in the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest, performing A Message To Your Heart to finish 10th.

Dame Olivia died at her ranch in California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

The actress, who was catapulted into fame after starring as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease, will also be remembered for her campaigning around breast cancer.

The British-born singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

The disease returned in her shoulder in 2013 and in her spine in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier