Royal Albert Hall chief Craig Hassall to step down next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Royal Albert Hall chief Craig Hassall to step down next year

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 6.01pm
Craig Hassall (Andy Paradise/David Levene/PA)
Craig Hassall (Andy Paradise/David Levene/PA)

Royal Albert Hall chief executive Craig Hassall will step down at the beginning of the 2023 season, it has been announced.

After six years in the role, he will take up the position of president and chief executive of Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hassall, 57, said: “After six wonderful years at the Hall it is time for me to bid a very fond farewell.

“I have genuinely loved working with the team, and despite all the recent challenges we have faced, it has been a huge privilege to lead the Royal Albert Hall through some great times (and some daunting ones!).”

Mr Hassall joined the London venue in 2017 and led the programme last year for its 150th anniversary.

He also helped the Hall navigate its survival and recovery plan through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw the refurbishment of the Grade I-listed venue.

Ian McCulloch, president of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We have benefitted from Craig’s many talents for nearly six years.

“During this tenure, Craig has accomplished a great deal for the good of the Hall and the wider cultural sector.

“He has played a pivotal role in sustaining us through the Covid-19 pandemic, in enhancing our reputation and in enabling the Hall to reach even wider audiences.

“He will be leaving us with our deep gratitude and goodwill.”

The Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Mr Hassall will move to Cleveland in early 2023 after completing the London Christmas season and the lead-up to the annual Cirque du Soleil season.

Before joining the London venue, he was chief executive at Opera Australia and managing director of the English National Ballet.

He was also chief operating officer at live music venue Raymond Gubbay Ltd and held senior artistic roles for projects including the 2000 and 2012 Olympic Games in Sydney and London.

The Royal Albert Hall said it will announce plans for Mr Hassall’s replacement in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier