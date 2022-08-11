New art trail exploring impact of the slave trade previews at Westminster Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New art trail exploring impact of the slave trade previews at Westminster Abbey

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 1.59pm
A new public art trail reflecting on colonial histories and the impact of the slave trade has previewed outside Westminster Abbey ahead of its UK launch this weekend. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A new public art trail reflecting on colonial histories and the impact of the slave trade has been previewed outside Westminster Abbey ahead of its UK launch this weekend.

More than 100 artist-designed globe sculptures will appear in seven cities across the UK from Saturday and will be free to view by the public until October 31.

Forty-two of the designs were displayed in Dean’s Yard at the historic church in London on Thursday for one day only before being dispersed throughout the city.

The project aims to explore the UK’s relationship with the transatlantic slave trade, its impact on society and how action can be taken to make racial justice a reality.

The design of the globes explore themes including the culture of Africa before the slave trade and an ode to the Windrush generation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The design of the globes explore themes including the culture of Africa before the slave trade and an ode to the Windrush generation.

Taking place in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London and Swansea, all trails will be connected by a digital platform that allows visitors to explore the collection and the history it reflects.

It has been created by arts organisation The World Reimagined, of which singer Michelle Gayle is a co-founder.

Ms Gayle said: “We know that the greatest force for progress and justice is people coming together in understanding, in conversation and in action.

“That is what we have seen so far in the artists, activists, schools, community groups, businesses and councils who have made The World Reimagined possible.

Forty-two of the designs were displayed in Dean’s Yard at the historic church in London on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“These thought-provoking, challenging and inspiring works of art that are now transforming the streets of our host cities invite us to understand it is not ‘Black history’ – it’s all of our history.

“All of us have a role to play in the work of making racial justice a reality. So, we hope you will explore the trails and join the conversation.”

The trail will also feature more than 170 small globes created by schools who have taken part in The World Reimagined learning programme.

Among the more than 100 artists who are involved are Nicola Green, Lakwena Maciver, Vashti Harrison and Yinka Shonibare, who devised the sculpture shape.

The collection has been created with a number of partners including Professor Kehinde Andrews, the British Library and the International Slavery Museum.

The trails are part of a broader programme encouraging and supporting conversations around racial justice.

