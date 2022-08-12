Joan of Arc to be made a non-binary character in new Globe production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joan of Arc to be made a non-binary character in new Globe production

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.45am
Joan of Arc to be made a non-binary character in new Globe production (Ian West/PA)
Joan of Arc to be made a non-binary character in new Globe production (Ian West/PA)

A new Globe Theatre production exploring the life of Joan of Arc will see the legendary French heroine made into a non-binary character.

The historical figure is known for fearlessly leading the French in battles against English soldiers in the Hundred Years War, and is traditionally depicted as a woman.

Theatre bosses say the play, I, Joan, will “offer the possibility of another point of view” when it arrives later this month.

The lead role will be played by Isobel Thom, who also uses the pronouns “they/them” and the script has been altered to change the pronouns of the French patron saint.

“For centuries, Joan has been a cultural icon portrayed in countless plays, books, films, etc,” said Michelle Terry, artistic director of The Globe.

“History has provided countless and wonderful examples of Joan portrayed as a woman.

“This production is simply offering the possibility of another point of view.

“That is the role of theatre: to simply ask the question ‘imagine if?’.”

She added: “Theatres produce plays, and in plays, anything can be possible.

“Shakespeare did not write historically accurate plays. He took figures of the past to ask questions about the world around him.

Theatre bosses say the play, I, Joan, will ‘offer the possibility of another point of view’ when it arrives later this month (Ian West/PA)

“Shakespeare was not afraid of discomfort, and neither is the Globe.”

A statement on The Globe’s website affirmed that it was “committed to becoming an inclusive and diverse organisation” willing to make “necessary change”.

“We aim to create a culture and environment in which everyone’s experience at Shakespeare’s Globe is equal, inclusive, and equitable,” it said.

I, Joan is set to run from August 25 to October 22.

