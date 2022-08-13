Helen Skelton unveiled as final contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helen Skelton unveiled as final contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 11.19am Updated: August 13 2022, 11.35am
Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)

TV presenter Helen Skelton has been announced as the 15th and final contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The broadcaster, 39, was unveiled on Saturday morning during Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show, who also co-hosts the popular dance competition with Tess Daly.

Skelton completes the line-up for the 20th series of the BBC show which is due to return in September.

On making her debut on the ballroom floor, Skelton said: “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure.

“My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started.”

On Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show, she revealed she only agreed to do the show recently but said she was keen to sign up after competing in the Christmas special in 2012.

She added: “Who gets to go to work and made to look a bit like Beyonce and have a fun time?

“So I just thought, this is madness to not do it, of course I should do it. It’ll be so much fun.”

Skelton also admitted that she does have some dance background as she once competed in the Ken Dodd tap dancing awards.

The presenter started her TV career in children’s television, presenting Newsround and Blue Peter on the BBC.

During her five years at Blue Peter, she took on various challenges including completing the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking more than 2,018 miles down the Amazon River.

Since then, she has presented shows across various channels including Countryfile, ITV’s Lorraine and the On The Farm series for Channel 5. She has also been a regular on ITV Tonight.

Skelton has also worked on several major sporting events for BBC Sport as well as FA Women’s Super League football matches and Channel 4’s Rugby League Super League coverage.

As a radio presenter, she has stood in for Dermot O’Leary and OJ Borg on BBC Radio 2 and has recently been announced as the new host of the BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show, taking over from Love Island’s Laura Whitmore.

She has also published a number of books including Wild Girl: A Guide To Adventures and the novel Amy Wild: Amazon Summer.

Skelton joins the previously announced contestants including EastEnders star James Bye, singer Fleur East, Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Former England footballer Tony Adams and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford.

Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin complete the 2022 line-up.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

