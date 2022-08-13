Big Breakfast in star-studded return with Daniel Kaluuya and Rita Ora as guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Breakfast in star-studded return with Daniel Kaluuya and Rita Ora as guests

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 1.57pm
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan hosting The Big Breakfast (Channel 4/Ricky Darko/PA)
AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan hosting The Big Breakfast (Channel 4/Ricky Darko/PA)

The Big Breakfast has returned to Channel 4 with a star-studded first episode which featured appearances from actor Daniel Kaluuya, singer Rita Ora and Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The show first launched as a weekday morning entertainment programme in 1992 and last aired in its original format more than two decades ago.

On Saturday, it returned with TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Mo Gilligan fronting the revival.

To kick off the show, Odudu and Gilligan toured the viewers around the new Big Breakfast house while introducing the show’s guests and backstage crew.

Among the star-studded line-up was singer Ora who appeared on the show via video link from 3am at her location alongside producer and DJ Netsky.

In homage to their new song Barricades, they played a game where they had to build a barricade with items from their respective rooms.

The singer also left everyone in fits of laughter after she mistook a peach for a furry apple.

Oscar-winner Kaluuya made an appearance in person to discuss his upcoming projects and how he was adjusting to moving between UK and US.

He revealed one of the items he misses the most when he is away is baked beans and that he has been stopped by airport security for trying to bring them in his hand luggage.

The British actor also said what he loved about the original Big Breakfast was that it seemed like everyone involved was just “having a laugh” together.

“You’re watching it and the presenters and the crew were making a show and just having a laugh,” he added.

“That’s what got me into acting. When I was in youth theatre we were just having a laugh and then we have a show at the end of it.”

Soul singer Heather Small was revealed as this week’s mystery guest after viewers were given clues to her identity.

Throughout the show, Love Island winners Culculoglu and Sanclimenti took part in various activities as well as revealing some personal news.

While chatting to Odudu and Gilligan, the couple announced they are to front their own spin-off show with ITV2 where they will go on road trips to their home countries of Italy and Turkey.

A number of presenters of the original show also made an appearance including actress Denise Van Outen and broadcaster Phil Gayle.

As they reunited, Outen said: “It’s so nice to hear Phil’s voice it takes me back 20 odd years”.

Van Outen also delivered her best Pat Butcher impression as she teamed up with EastEnders star Shaun Williamson for a comedy sketch.

And Gayle took up his original role on the show of newsreader and read out the latest headlines at regular intervals during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

Also among the guest appearances were comedian Joel Dommett and chef and internet personality Big Has, who cooked on a barbeque.

To keep things lively, two of England’s Lionesses, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, took part in a penalty shoot-out against the guests and presenters.

Presenter Judi Love also sat down for a chat in the “love shack” with rapper Lethal Bizzle, who performed his track Fester Skank at the end of the show.

Last year, Odudu and Gilligan hosted a one-off special of the show as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which saw a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

The Big Breakfast returns on Saturdays at 10am on Channel 4 and All 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier