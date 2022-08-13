Big Breakfast in star-studded return with Daniel Kaluuya and Rita Ora as guests

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Big Breakfast has returned to Channel 4 with a star-studded first episode which featured appearances from actor Daniel Kaluuya, singer Rita Ora and Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The show first launched as a weekday morning entertainment programme in 1992 and last aired in its original format more than two decades ago.

On Saturday, it returned with TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian Mo Gilligan fronting the revival.

To kick off the show, Odudu and Gilligan toured the viewers around the new Big Breakfast house while introducing the show’s guests and backstage crew.

Among the star-studded line-up was singer Ora who appeared on the show via video link from 3am at her location alongside producer and DJ Netsky.

In homage to their new song Barricades, they played a game where they had to build a barricade with items from their respective rooms.

The singer also left everyone in fits of laughter after she mistook a peach for a furry apple.

Oscar-winner Kaluuya made an appearance in person to discuss his upcoming projects and how he was adjusting to moving between UK and US.

He revealed one of the items he misses the most when he is away is baked beans and that he has been stopped by airport security for trying to bring them in his hand luggage.

The British actor also said what he loved about the original Big Breakfast was that it seemed like everyone involved was just “having a laugh” together.

“You’re watching it and the presenters and the crew were making a show and just having a laugh,” he added.

“That’s what got me into acting. When I was in youth theatre we were just having a laugh and then we have a show at the end of it.”

Soul singer Heather Small was revealed as this week’s mystery guest after viewers were given clues to her identity.

Throughout the show, Love Island winners Culculoglu and Sanclimenti took part in various activities as well as revealing some personal news.

While chatting to Odudu and Gilligan, the couple announced they are to front their own spin-off show with ITV2 where they will go on road trips to their home countries of Italy and Turkey.

A number of presenters of the original show also made an appearance including actress Denise Van Outen and broadcaster Phil Gayle.

As they reunited, Outen said: “It’s so nice to hear Phil’s voice it takes me back 20 odd years”.

Van Outen also delivered her best Pat Butcher impression as she teamed up with EastEnders star Shaun Williamson for a comedy sketch.

And Gayle took up his original role on the show of newsreader and read out the latest headlines at regular intervals during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

Also among the guest appearances were comedian Joel Dommett and chef and internet personality Big Has, who cooked on a barbeque.

To keep things lively, two of England’s Lionesses, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, took part in a penalty shoot-out against the guests and presenters.

Presenter Judi Love also sat down for a chat in the “love shack” with rapper Lethal Bizzle, who performed his track Fester Skank at the end of the show.

Last year, Odudu and Gilligan hosted a one-off special of the show as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which saw a day of programming during which the broadcaster aired shows fronted by black stars and featuring black contributors.

The Big Breakfast returns on Saturdays at 10am on Channel 4 and All 4.