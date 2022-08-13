Singer Fleur East named early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Singer Fleur East named early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 4.11pm
Fleur East (Ian West/PA)
Fleur East (Ian West/PA)

Singer Fleur East has been named as the early favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes are offering odds of 7/2 on The X Factor runner-up taking home the glitterball trophy this year.

Her biggest competition is TV presenter Helen Skelton and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, according to the betting company – who have placed both their odds at 6/1.

This comes after the BBC confirmed the 15 famous faces who will take to the dancefloor when the competition returns in September.

There is currently a four-way tie for the next most likely to clinch the crown – with Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Kiss radio host Tyler West all placed at 8/1 odds.

Blue Peter turns 60
Helen Skelton is currently placed joint second to win the dance competition (Peter Byrne/PA)

Coming into the show with the worst odds currently are former England footballer Tony Adams at 28/1 and Loose Women star Kaye Adams at 33/1.

Completing the 15-strong line-up is Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, Bros singer Matt Goss, EastEnders actor James Bye, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Nicola McGeady, of Ladbrokes, said: “Helen Skelton has instantly attracted money to win the glitterball trophy after she was the final name added to the Strictly line-up.

“She is now second favourite, with just Fleur East considered her biggest competition”.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Loose Women star Kaye Adams has been given some of the lowest odds by Ladbrokes at 33/1 (Ian West/PA)

Following the line-up confirmation, it will soon be revealed who each of the contestants will be partnered up with for the new series.

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant, and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice won the show last year.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio after social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic had prevented it for a few years.

Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show is scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier