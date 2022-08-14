Olympian Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal name of their first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympian Nicola Adams and Ella Baig reveal name of their first child

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.03am
Nicola Adams (right) and girlfriend Ella Baig (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nicola Adams (right) and girlfriend Ella Baig (Aaron Chown/PA)

Olympian Nicola Adams and her model girlfriend Ella Baig have revealed the name of their first child – Taylor Nate Adams.

The couple, who have been together for four years, welcomed the baby boy in July, a month before his due date.

Adams, who was the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello! magazine that her son being born is “the most amazing thing that’s ever happened” to her.

“I can’t even explain the feeling – I felt this instant love,” she added.

The couple’s journey to parenthood began in 2020 when they started IVF using Adams’ egg fertilised via a sperm donor who resembled Baig.

Baig carried the baby and gave birth on July 9 via caesarean section.

He weighed just 3lb 14oz at the time as he was born a month prematurely.

Baig recalled her shock when she woke up early on July 8 to find that her waters had broken and said that when she asked Adams to ring the hospital she replied: “Right – what’s their number?”

She also feels the baby has inherited Adams’ boxing spirit, saying: “I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he’s definitely come out like that.”

“He’s progressing really fast. He’s trying to do things he shouldn’t be able to do yet – like holding his own bottle,” she added.

“On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back.”

Nicola Adams
The couple’s journey to parenthood began in 2020 (Hello! magazine/PA)

The couple said they debated Taylor’s name until he was born, with Adams explaining: “We had a few names in mind because we wanted to see what he looked like first to see if the name suited him.

“We didn’t want to get stuck on one name and have to think of a new one if it didn’t work.”

They added that they are now looking forward to life as parents.

Baig said: “I’m excited to see who he wants to be when he’s older.

“It will be so rewarding to see him experience everything we can offer him and see what he wants to do.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

