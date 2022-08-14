Exhibition of defaced currencies will include Harry and Meghan banknote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Exhibition of defaced currencies will include Harry and Meghan banknote

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.05am
A ‘defaced’ banknote featuring the Duke of Sussex (University of Cambridge/PA)
A ‘defaced’ banknote featuring the Duke of Sussex (University of Cambridge/PA)

An exhibition of money that has been defaced as “cries of anger” in the name of art, including £10 banknotes featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will open later this year.

The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge announced that Defaced! Money, Conflict, Protest will open in October.

The exhibition “presents a world history of protest from the last 250 years through currencies that have been mutilated as cries of anger, injustice, mockery or despair”, the museum said.

It is the first major exhibition to display money used as a public canvas for political and social rebellion throughout 250 years of history.

A banknote featuring an image of the Duchess of Sussex (University of Cambridge/PA)
A banknote featuring an image of the Duchess of Sussex (University of Cambridge/PA)

For the first time, it will showcase a new collection of defaced banknotes and coins which has been acquired for the museum by curator Dr Richard Kelleher.

Harry and Meghan appear in a 2019 work by Boo Whorlow called Harry of England/Ten Megs, a reworking of Banksy’s Di-Faced Tenner which featured Diana, Princess of Wales.

In the work, Harry replaces the Queen while Meghan appears on the reverse with the message “Trust No Press”.

A mocked-up banknote (Fitzwilliam Museum/PA)
A mocked-up banknote featuring Harriet Tubman (University of Cambridge/PA)

Other pieces include a fake 20 US dollar bill with US slavery abolitionist Harriet Tubman on it and a coin commemorating the Peterloo Massacre of 1819, when 15 people were killed at a protest meeting in Manchester as the working-class fought for political representation.

Artist Sean Kushner created a satire which features Donald Trump on a colourful one US dollar banknote saying: “Maybe bae will buy me a wall” with a smaller illustration of Russian President Vladimir Putin next to him, hinting at the alleged links between the two.

The Fitzwilliam Museum said: “Money is the perfect medium to highlight issues of wealth distribution, including the chasm between those at the top and the bottom, and the effects on those living in poverty.

“Money, both as a physical and theoretical entity, has been used by artists to draw attention to the links between government policy and the financial and banking systems.

“In our pandemic age where the use of money is increasingly being replaced by digital methods of payment, and against the backdrop of the current cost of living crisis, times of inflation and spiralling costs and debt, the exhibition’s themes in which currency has been, and continues to be, created and defaced remain urgently relevant.”

:: The exhibition will run from October 11 to January 8 2023 and admission will be free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier