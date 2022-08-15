Adele gushes about boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I’m obsessed with him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele gushes about boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I’m obsessed with him’

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 11.01am
Adele has given a rare glimpse into her private life saying she has 'never been in love like this'
Adele has given a rare glimpse into her private life saying she has ‘never been in love like this’

Adele has given a rare glimpse into her private life saying she has “never been in love like this” and is “obsessed” with her American sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

The singer, who shares son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, confirmed her relationship with Paul in September 2021.

She stars on the cover of the October 2022 issue of Elle UK and its American counterpart, Elle US, with a cover image showing her posing in a white coat, as well as featuring on global Elle covers across the world.

Pictures courtesy of Elle UK/ Mario Sorrenti.
Adele is the cover star of the October 2022 issue of Elle UK, with pictures as courtesy of Elle UK/ Mario Sorrenti.

She said of Paul: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Forty-year-old Paul is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their son.

The 34-year-old pop superstar, who now lives in Los Angeles, said she does want to get married again but confirmed she is not engaged to Paul.

She added that while she does want to have more children, her focus at the moment is on her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

In July she announced the new dates for the delayed Las Vegas gigs, saying they would take place from November to March.

She had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace but they were scrapped at short notice.

Adele covers the October 2022 issue of Elle UK, Elle US and other global Elle covers across the world (Pictures courtesy of Elle UK/ Mario Sorrenti)

She said: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas.”

“I wanna f****** nail it.”

The Easy On Me singer said of her upcoming Las Vegas residency: “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now.

“I’m not gonna give too much away about it, but the show grows. It’s all about the music, and it’s really, really nostalgic.

“It’s gonna be really beautiful… I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!”.

Adele made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30, launching it with a TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

It followed her interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

The October issue of Elle UK is on sale from September 1.

