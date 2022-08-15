The Horse Whisperer author Nicholas Evans dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Horse Whisperer author Nicholas Evans dies aged 72

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.25pm
Robert Redford starred in The Horse Whisperer (Alamy/PA)
Robert Redford starred in The Horse Whisperer (Alamy/PA)

Nicholas Evans, the author of The Horse Whisperer, has died at the age of 72.

A statement from his literary agency said the novelist, screenwriter and journalist died on Tuesday August 9 following a heart attack.

A statement said: “United Agents are very sad to announce the sudden death of the celebrated best-selling author Nicholas Evans who died suddenly on Tuesday … following a heart attack, aged 72.”

Published in 1995, The Horse Whisperer was Evans’ debut novel and follows a complex and talented trainer who is hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health after a severe injury.

It sold more than 15 million copies and became the year’s 10th bestselling novel in the US.

The story was adapted for the big screen in 1998 by Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who starred as the title character, with Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Kristin Scott Thomas starred as her mother, Annie, while Sam Neill played her father, Robert.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, Evans was educated at Bromsgrove School before reading law at Oxford.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Scarlett Johansson appeared in The Horse Whisperer (Matt Crossick/PA)

During the 1970s he worked as a journalist on the Evening Chronicle in Newcastle upon Tyne before moving into broadcasting media.

He specialised in US politics and foreign affairs and spent time covering the war in Beirut

By the 1980s he was at London Weekend Television, producing films on Sir Laurence Olivier, Francis Bacon and David Hockney for The South Bank Show.

After developing his skills as a screenwriter with projects starring Dame Peggy Ashcroft, Sir Ian Holm and more, he began work on his debut novel, The Horse Whisperer.

Dell Publishing agreed to pay 3.15 million US dollars (£2.1 million at the time) for the North American rights to the film.

His other works include The Loop (1998), The Smoke Jumper (2001), The Divide (2005) and The Brave (2010).

In 2008, Evans fell ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in local woodland while staying with his wife, Charlotte, at her brother’s estate in Scotland.

Evans and his wife, along with her brother Sir Alastair Gordon-Cumming and his wife Lady Louisa, were transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they were treated with dialysis and other kidney treatments.

