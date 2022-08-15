Sir David Attenborough to present BBC series focusing on the British Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir David Attenborough to present BBC series focusing on the British Isles

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.03am
Sir David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off the Pembrokeshire coast in Wales (Alex Board/Silverback Films/BBC/PA)
Sir David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off the Pembrokeshire coast in Wales (Alex Board/Silverback Films/BBC/PA)

Sir David Attenborough will present “extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles” across the British Isles in a new series for the BBC.

The five-part natural history series, titled Wild Isles, aims to emulate what the Planet series did for the wildlife of the world – inspiring people to “safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”

Filmed over three years, the BBC One series shot using 4K technology will explain the challenges nature faces and what can be done to make our wild isles wilder in the future.

The common puffin during filming of Wild Isles on Skomer Island (Alex Board/Silverback Films/BBC/PA)

Sir David, 96, said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.

“I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.” 
 
The natural history series will have an introductory episode explaining why Britain and Ireland are globally important for nature. The remaining four hour-long episodes will celebrate the Isles’ four key habitats – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

The series will see new behaviour filmed around the country, including gulls stealing fish from puffins off Northumberland and wild horses battling for access to females in Cambridgeshire.

It will also show blue fin tuna gathering off the coast of Cornwall; black grouse and hen harriers courting in the Cairngorms; red deer stags rutting in one of Ireland’s wildest corners; mayfly hatching on a river in Wiltshire; foxes hunting rabbits at night; and a bee that rides a broomstick in Dorset. 

The series will capture the British and Irish countryside using aerial photography, and motion controlled time-lapse photography will highlight the passing seasons.

Low light cameras will reveal the nocturnal lives of animal favourites and macro photography will uncover the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds and grasslands.

Alastair Fothergill, executive producer, said: “I have always wanted to make a landmark series that really does justice to our own extraordinary wildlife.

“I am sure people will be amazed at what is happening right on their own doorstep”. 
 
Jack Bootle, head of commissioning, science and natural history, said: “The multi-award winning team at Silverback are creating an eye-opening celebration of British and Irish wildlife that has to be seen to be believed.

“You’ll think a meadow in Somerset is as beautiful as the Serengeti, and the North Atlantic as wild and dramatic as the Antarctic Ocean.” 

The series is co-produced by The Open University, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF, said: “The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world – we need to change that.

“Our aim is that this stunning series featuring some of our best loved species will inspire people to take action to safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”

