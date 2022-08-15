Steve Toussaint says he received racist abuse after House Of The Dragon casting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Toussaint says he received racist abuse after House Of The Dragon casting

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 12.03am
(Ollie Upton/HBO/PA)
(Ollie Upton/HBO/PA)

Steve Toussaint has revealed he received racist abuse online after he was cast as Corlys Velaryon in upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

The 57-year-old British actor, who is of Barbadian descent, has previously starred in Doctor Who, Line Of Duty and Death In Paradise.

Speaking to the Radio Times about his lead role in the highly anticipated HBO series, Toussaint said: “When they announced (my casting), one of the first things I saw on social media was a drawing of the character (from the books) next to a picture of me.

“And then there was the racist abuse that came with that.”

In the books by George RR Martin on which the series is based, the Velaryons are described as having white skin, ghostly pale hair and purple eyes. However, in the new series the clan are reimagined as black nobles with long silver dreadlocks.

Reflecting on the backlash from fans of the series of books, Toussaint continued: “I kind of thought, ‘Oh, I get it’. When we were criminals and pirates and slaves in the other show, you were OK with that.

“But as this guy is the richest (character) in the show and he’s a nobleman, now you have a problem with it.

“In House Of The Dragon (our colour) is just a given – I quite like that.”

Steve Toussaint
Steve Toussaint (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Alamy/PA)

Despite the risk that acknowledging the backlash could give it greater prominence, Toussaint said he thought it was important to address it.

“I don’t want this to be my story,” he said.

“But I’m not going to deny that it happened. Because it does. It’s out there. And it should never be something that puts someone off from doing something they want to do.”

The full interview with Steve Toussaint is available in Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

The actor also revealed he has wanted to be a part of the fantasy franchise for some time. After being unsuccessful in auditioning for series five of Game Of Thrones, he later hoped to land a role in The Long Night – another prequal series which was later canned.

After being offered the role of Corlys, a nautical adventurer known as The Sea Snake, Toussaint felt the previously failed attempts were meant to be.

He said: “When (House Of The Dragon) came up it felt as if I’d missed those others so I could be in it.”

House Of The Dragon will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now from August 22.

The full interview with Steve Toussaint is available in Radio Times.

