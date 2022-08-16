Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 5.03am Updated: August 16 2022, 11.53am
Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star (Richard Shotwell/AP)
Story behind new She-Hulk series is ‘prescient and universal’ says star (Richard Shotwell/AP)

The star of upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law says her character brings a “hyper-awareness and autonomy” that audience members want and need.

Tatiana Maslany, who plays the eponymous green superhero, said the story behind the nine-part Disney series was “very prescient”.

The actress, 36, stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner, as well as British talent including Benedict Wong and Jameela Jamil.

She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Banner, who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something woman, who is also a six-foot seven super-powered Hulk.

Speaking about her character at the Los Angeles premiere of the series on Monday, Maslany told the PA news agency the story was “universal”.

LA Premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
The actress, 36, stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Bruce Banner (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“In the comics (She-Hulk) was always irreverent and always looking back at the audience and at the system within which she was functioning,” she said.

“I think that is a story that feels very prescient and feels very much like what so many of us are wanting is like a character with such a hyper awareness and such an autonomy and all of that, but who’s also in the system that they’re fighting against.

“I think that’s a very universal story.”

Ruffalo added: “With social media. I think we’re all like half in it and half out of it watching and going ‘when do we get the break? When do we get the break free from this?

LA Premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
Mark Ruffalo told PA it was ‘freeing’ to play ‘Hulk number two’ in the new series (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“When do we get to break the third wall, the fourth wall and be real.”

Asked how he felt to be playing “Hulk number two” in the series he told PA: “Oh my God it’s so freeing.

“I look at the call sheet and I’m like ‘Oh get to have fun she (Maslany) has to do all the hard work’ I’m just going to screw around.

“She carried me to set. It was amazing but she’ll never do it again.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streams exclusively on Disney+ from Thursday August 18.

