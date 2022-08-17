Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Multidisciplinary artist celebrates Pakistani roots through ‘beautiful’ art

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 2.48am Updated: August 17 2022, 11.03am
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)
Exhibit at the V&A which celebrates Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary (The British Council/PA)

A multidisciplinary artist has said it is “really quite powerful” that he has teamed up with popular British institutions to celebrate his family’s Pakistani roots, during South Asian Heritage Month.

Osman Yousefzada has been working with the British Council and the V&A for the exhibit – What is Seen and What is Not – which responds to the 75th anniversary of Pakistan and explores themes of displacement, migration, and the climate crisis through a series of different artwork referred to as “interventions”, across different sites of the V&A.

The first intervention can be found in the Dome of the V&A and is of several large-scale textile banners of abstract figures in motion, with the second – a wooden structure, which has objects cast in glass, clay and wrapped in woven textile on it – in the museum’s sculpture galleries.

Wooden structure with clay objects on it
Osman Yousefzada’s second intervention (The British Council/PA)

The final intervention is in the John Madejeski Garden, which has been transformed into a space for “communal contemplation”, with a number of colourful charpai (a day bed found across South Asia) and mora stools, which visitors are encouraged to move around to reflect displacement, as well as a vessel which resembles a boat, which represents the fact that while Pakistan does not contribute to global emissions too much, the country has been affected by the effects of it.

Mr Yousefzada, who lives in London, told the PA news agency that being part of the exhibit is “really quite powerful” and that contemporary art is “quite beautiful” because of its ability to affect people in different ways.

“Contemporary art could probably be more obscure than other types of art. It becomes much more abstract in a way and I think the more abstract you make it, sometimes you can lose people and sometimes you take people with you,” he said.

“Some people may not know the meaning behind art, but I’ve seen kids in the boat, I’ve seen adults in the boat just sitting there and enjoying it and that’s quite beautiful.

“I think what’s really important is the history of these institutions and I think the ability for someone like me – a working class artist who comes from a particular background – to have conversations in settings like this is really quite powerful.”

Different objects outside
Artwork by Osman Yousefzada in the John Madejeski Garden at the V&A (The British Council/PA)

He added that through his art, he wanted to highlight the culture of Pakistan.

“The conversation I wanted to have about Pakistan is that you can’t deny everything that happened before 1947,” he said.

“You have a land which is one of the oldest civilizations known to mankind and those are really part of our histories and I wanted to drive that conversation forward.

“My dad said that if you ever forget your roots, you don’t really know who you are.”

He said that the first intervention was intended to represent Tarot cards and he thought it would be a “nice way to open the show”.

“You have these Tarot cards, like the same way when you migrate – you don’t really know what’s going to happen, what your life is going to be like and then you flip over a card and you don’t know whether you are going to be successful or not,” he said.

Posters hanging from a ceiling
Osman Yousefzada’s first intervention (The British Council/PA)

Skinder Hundal, director arts at the British Council, said: “This project is an embodiment of what the British Council and the High Commission of Pakistan are setting out to achieve with the New Perspectives Season- creating a bridge between cultures, challenging perceptions, and opening up new narratives and channels of discourse between contemporary societies in Pakistan and the UK.”

August 17 is the last day of South Asian Heritage Month, which began on July 18 and aims to celebrates the legacies and cultural history of countries including Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The free exhibit is open until September 25 from 10am-5.30pm, at the V&A in South Kensington, London, and more details can be found on this link: https://www.vam.ac.uk/event/o9GydwJBb2/osman-yousefzada-what-is-seen-and-what-is-not-2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was ‘surprised’ to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack (Julien Behal/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health (Ian West/PA)
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health
Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said (Alamy/PA)
Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)
George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
Aidan Turner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
It was interesting to play a character with Parkinson’s, says Aidan Turner
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance (Napa County Sheriff’s Department/PA)
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/AP)
Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges
Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures