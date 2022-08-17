Injured Salman Rushdie lecture host focused on author, his values and legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Injured Salman Rushdie lecture host focused on author, his values and legacy

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 6.51am Updated: August 17 2022, 7.37am
Moderator: Concern is for Sir Salman himself, but also what he means in the world (PA)
Moderator: Concern is for Sir Salman himself, but also what he means in the world (PA)

The moderator of the event during which Sir Salman Rushdie was attacked onstage said his concern is for the writer “himself, but also what he means in the world”.

Henry Reese said the incident in New York highlighted more than ever the values that Sir Salman stands for.

The author, 75, suffered severe, life-changing injuries after being stabbed several times ahead of a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, in New York, on Friday.

Asked how he was doing after the incident, Mr Reese told the BBC: “I’m doing well, everything is proceeding – I’m doing quite well.

“I think our concern is for Salman, and I mean that for himself, but also what he means in the world.

Asked what the incident meant for the importance of Sir Salman’s values, Mr Reese added: “There couldn’t be anything more vivid in its materialisation of our values.

Sir Salman Rushdie incident
The author, 75, suffered severe, life-changing injuries after being stabbed several times ahead of a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York (Bookers Prize/PA)

“Our mission is to protect writers who are in sanctuary and to see Salman Rushdie assaulted for his life is unimaginably… it’s hard to describe what it is to see that happen in front of you.”

Mr Reese, who sustained severe bruising himself during the incident, said it would be “my ideal” to one day return to the venue and continue the conversation with Sir Salman.

“That would be my ideal to do that, and to see that happen and to not be in any way impeded in doing what we set out to do,” he said.

“To both show that these values will be defended and that they can be defended.”

Despite his “life-changing” injuries Sir Salman has retained his “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour”, his family has said.

The author suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye but was taken off a ventilator on Saturday.

It comes after Downing Street condemned the suggestion that Sir Salman might bear any responsibility for the attack as “ludicrous”.

The remarks came after an Iranian government official on Monday denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on the author, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the stabbing attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, told journalists: “We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters.

“Nobody has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

He added: “We believe that the insults made and the support he received was an insult against followers of all religions.”

Sir Salman’s attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to charges stemming from the assault and is due to appear in a US court on Friday.

The award-winning author has faced death threats over his book, The Satanic Verses, for more than 30 years.

Asked about the comments from Tehran, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Clearly it’s ludicrous to suggest that Salman Rushdie was in any way responsible for this abhorrent attack on him.

“This was not just an attack on him, it was an attack on the right to free speech and expression. And the UK Government stands both by him and his family but equally we will stand in defence of free speech around the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie on stage at an event in New York has said he was ‘surprised’ to learn the renowned author was alive following the attack (Julien Behal/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie’s attacker ‘surprised’ to learn of the author’s survival
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West (Alamy/PA)
Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye…
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health (Ian West/PA)
Jonah Hill to step back from promoting his films to protect mental health
Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said (Alamy/PA)
Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns
George Alagiah photographed by Rankin to mark the return of Macmillan Coffee Morning (Rankin/Macmillan/PA)
George Alagiah and Sheridan Smith share cancer experiences with Rankin portraits
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
Aidan Turner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
It was interesting to play a character with Parkinson’s, says Aidan Turner
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance (Napa County Sheriff’s Department/PA)
Britney Spears’ ex-husband released from jail following court appearance
R Kelly (Frank Micelotta/AP)
Opening arguments made as R Kelly faces trial on sex charges
Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures