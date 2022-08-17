ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 12.39pm
Laura Woods, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell will be on the NFL show (ITV/PA)
Laura Woods, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell will be on the NFL show (ITV/PA)

The Super Bowl will move from the BBC to ITV after the broadcaster signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL).

The BBC has been the UK home of the sport and its high-profile annual playoff final since 2015, before which Channel 4 had the broadcast rights.

The partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.

ITV coverage will begin on Friday September 9 with the first in a series of hour-long weekly shows, airing at 11.30pm.

The 2022 NFL season begins the previous night when defending champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.

Presenter Laura Woods will host alongside two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former player Jason Bell.

ITV will air the season finale, Super Bowl LVII, live from Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday February 12, as well as two of the season’s three London games.

The climax of the NFL season, the Super Bowl is also known for its halftime shows featuring some of music’s biggest stars, with recent acts including The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

Ivor Novello Awards 2022
Shakira is among the music superstars to have performed during the Super Bowl halftime show (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

Henry Hodgson, managing director of NFL UK, added: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country.

“We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”

Woods said: “I’ve been a fan of the NFL for many years, so, with the new season just weeks away, I’m thrilled to be part of the team that will bring ITV viewers its best action and biggest stories each week.”

ITV’s NFL programming will also be broadcast on STV in Scotland and Virgin Media in Ireland.

