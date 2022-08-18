Spook’s fantasy series author Joseph Delaney dies aged 77

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Spook’s fantasy series author Joseph Delaney dies aged 77

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 10.33am Updated: August 18 2022, 11.19am
Author Joseph Delaney, who wrote the Spook’s series, has died aged 77, his family has said (PA)
Author Joseph Delaney, who wrote the Spook’s series, has died aged 77, his family has said (PA)

Joseph Delaney, author of the Spook’s fantasy book series, has died aged 77, his family has said.

He died on August 16 “after an illness, which, in his indomitable style, he kept to himself and his family so he could carry on with writing as much as he possibly could”, a statement from publisher Penguin Random House on behalf on the family said.

His first book, The Spook’s Apprentice, was published in 2004 and later adapted into the 2014 film Seventh Son, which starred Ben Barnes, Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore.

His children – Joanne, Paul and Stephen – said in a statement: “Dad loved writing and lived his dream over the last 18 years as an author published by Random House and Penguin.

“His imagination was boundless, and he could have kept creating new and exciting stories for years to come. He enjoyed meeting fans throughout the world and hearing their thoughts on his books.

“We are very proud of what he achieved. There is a great deal of Dad in his writing, and we see that in every page.

“When we were young children, Dad would tell us very scary stories that should not have been told after dark! We are so fortunate to have those memories.”

They remembered him as a “a wonderful dad and a deeply caring man with an infectious sense of humour, especially after a glass of red wine”.

Their statement concluded: “We hope that his books will inspire children and adults to create stories and live dreams of their own. That would have made him happy.

“We would like to thank Penguin Random House as well as all the wonderful people who helped him on his adventure, and especially everyone who has read his books.”

After the success of The Spook’s Apprentice, Delaney left his job as an English teacher and went on to write 12 more titles in the best-selling dark fantasy series The Wardstone Chronicles.

He wrote another 17 books predominantly set in the same world. The books have been translated into 30 languages and won a number of prizes, including the Lancashire Book Award.

His books have sold more than 4.5 million copies around the world.

Ruth Knowles, publishing director for Puffin, said: “The Spook’s Apprentice was first published just before I joined Random House Children’s Books (now Penguin Random House Children’s) and so Joe and his totally unique blend of fantasy-horror have been a part of my entire working life.

“I was so proud to have been his editor for many years.

“It was frustrating at times – we would meet for a beer in Manchester, and in response to my questions he would simply smile and remind me every time that he followed ‘The Bram Stoker’ method of writing (meaning nothing was ever planned or plotted in advance!) so I would have to wait for answers – but it was also, of course, completely magical as the creatures and characters from his worlds would slowly come into focus, journeying into brilliantly terrifying adventures.

“I hope he’s with the ghosts of his beloved Lancashire now and that there’s some delicious red wine on tap. We are so very proud to publish him.”

Delaney is survived by his second wife, Rani, his two sons and daughter, and his grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)
Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child
Dame Harriet Walter (David Parry/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter will perform at Last Night of the Proms
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure (Official UK Charts/PA)
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie’s work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)
Fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe express solidarity on Twitter
Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in This England (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)
I hope Boris is flattered by Sir Kenneth playing him, says This England director
Tina Brown was among the writers standing in solidarity with Sir Salman Rushdie defending the freedom to write – a week after the world-renowned author was stabbed (PA)
Authors ‘stand with Sir Salman Rushdie’ defending the freedom to write
Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix hit Sex Education for its fourth series (Netflix/PA)
Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed
Stock photo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, social media app icons on a smart phone.
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Courier News - Dundee - Julia Bryce story - CR0037503 - Dundee Cocktail Week is taking place this October Pictures: - Alice (one of the organisers) inside The West House toasting with some cocktails (featured image) - if it is a nice day, can you get some outside too - pics of a couple cocktails they can make you - Headshot/shoulder shot of Alice on her own. Picture Shows; l to r - Grace McCandlish and Alice Christison with a couple of cocktails, The West House, West Port, Dundee, 16th August 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set for…
0

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0