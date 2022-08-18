Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anne-Marie Duff felt ‘responsibility’ to abuse victims during Bad Sisters filming

By Press Association
August 18 2022, 11.14pm Updated: August 19 2022, 6.55am
Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff (Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie Duff has said she felt “all kinds of responsibilities” to victims of domestic abuse while filming her upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

The actress stars in the dark comedy as Grace, a woman trapped in a controlling marriage until her husband, played by Danish actor Claes Bang, dies suddenly in mysterious circumstances.

Fingers are pointed at her four sisters, played by stars including Eva Birthistle and Sharon Horgan, who is also the show’s creator.

Set between London and Dublin, it is based on the Flemish series Clan.

Speaking at the series premiere at BFI Southbank in London, Duff reflected on taking on such a role.

She told the PA news agency: “Because I play Grace who is trapped inside this awful coercive marriage, I had all kinds of responsibilities.

“I had to make sure that we told that with some integrity because if we didn’t, of course, the audience wouldn’t be invested in saving me and they certainly wouldn’t be willing the sisters to kill him.

Bad Sisters premiere
Claes Bang (Ian West/PA)

“So we had to make sure, ironically inside of a comedy, that that was told as truthfully as possible.

“I had had some contact before with women’s charities focusing on domestic abuse, which was really useful for me (because) I felt I could come to the story with a good deal of authenticity which helps.

“Because that was really important for both Claes (Bang) who plays my husband and I. We wanted to tell the story properly.”

Speaking about her work with women who have experienced domestic abuse, she added: “They just told me their stories and there’s nothing like hearing a real person’s story to fill you with wisdom and empathy.

“It also makes you careful and makes you forensic and refuse to take any shortcuts, so you really tell the story properly, if that makes sense.”

Bad Sisters premiere
Eva Birthistle (Ian West/PA)

Horgan told the PA news agency the subject matter of the series is “very dark but very real and important to talk about”.

She added: “It was just a balancing act, it’s something that affects the writing and affects the casting and rehearsal and filming and the edit.

“You have to constantly be watching and making sure that the comedy isn’t crossing into the important subject matter of what it means to be in an abusive relationship like that.

“You would never want to be seen to be laughing at it but at the same time I think comedy is such a great tool for dealing with serious subjects because when it does hit you it’s all the more brutal because you’re not expecting it.”

Bad Sisters premieres on Apple TV+ on August 19.

