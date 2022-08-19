Love Island star partners with Thames Valley Police for women’s safety campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island star partners with Thames Valley Police for women’s safety campaign

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 12.27pm
Sharon Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to help tackle violence against women and girls (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to help tackle violence against women and girls (Ian West/PA)

Former Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has partnered with Thames Valley Police to raise awareness of the work the force is doing to tackle violence against women and girls.

The 26-year-old found fame on the seventh series of hit ITV2 dating show last year and has since used her public platform to campaign for women’s safety.

Gaffka has teamed up with Thames Valley Police to create content from behind the scenes at the force to give the public an insight into how they respond to sexual assault and rape offences and increase awareness of how to report such crimes to the police

The partnership is aimed at young people who may be less inclined to engage with the police

Speaking about the project on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Gaffka said: “90% of my following is predominantly young female, and I’m also part of that group of women that has a very turbulent relationship with the police and sometimes find it hard to trust the police, especially with stories that we’ve seen in recent times.

“So for me, it’s a learning curve to understand first-hand a bit more about what policing can do and how to potentially rebuild that trust between policing and young women.

“And also, I found that with other campaigns and other pieces of work I’ve been doing, a lot of young women are very forthcoming with a lot of things to me that they wouldn’t be to somebody else.

“So for me, it’s trying to bridge that gap as well as learning myself.”

Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, who appeared alongside Gaffka on the programme, said: “We wanted to work with Sharon because we thought it was a unique opportunity for us in Thames Valley to reach a younger audience.

“Sharon works really well with younger people and you will probably know that policing sometimes finds it really difficult to speak to young women and girls and we want to work with Sharon to encourage women and girls who are victims of sexual violence to report their concerns.”

Earlier this year Gaffka endorsed the Stamp Out Spiking campaign and spoke publicly about her experience of being spiked, which led to her being found unconscious in a toilet cubicle in 2020.

The reality star encouraged better education on spiking and at the time told Good Morning Britain: “I was victim to being cast as being too drunk as opposed to being spiked… I have always advocated for better education around the subject of spiking because there are great things on the market that can deter people, especially with lids on drinks.

“My fear is that they will just move on to a different way of spiking so it won’t just become drink spiking, and we are seeing it more with spiking by injection.

“I think go down the educational route to show people what symptoms of spiking look like.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday morning on ITV.

