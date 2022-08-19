Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 4.33pm Updated: August 19 2022, 4.43pm
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)
Sid's Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)

Star of British television sitcoms Josephine Tewson has died aged 91, her agent has confirmed.

Tewson, best-known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine, died on Thursday night at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry.

A statement from her agent Jean Diamond of Diamond Management said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson.

“Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the Age of 91.”

Born in Hampstead, London, in 1931, Tewson attended grammar school before enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), from which she graduated in 1952.

Minor parts came her way during the 1960s in shows such as Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show.

The decade also saw her regularly appear in sketches alongside comedians Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker in Hark At Barker and Frost On Sunday.

She also played Edna Hawkins in the first six series of the ITV sitcom Shelley, which aired during the ’80s and early ’90s.

However, she was best known for playing the pragmatic Elizabeth Warden, neighbour and reluctant confidant of social-climbing snob Hyacinth Bucket in the much-loved BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances.

Roy Clarke was the writer behind the show and also provided Tewson with her most memorable late career role, playing Miss Davenport in Last Of The Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010.

In 2012, Tewson launched her one-woman show, titled Still Keeping Up Appearances? and toured across the UK.

Former EastEnders actress Debbie Arnold, 67, was among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: “So sad we lost 2 wonderful people firstly Bruce Montague and now 2 days later – Josephine Tewson.

“@JudyBuxton7 and I had the honour of travelling the world and Uk with these comedy greats ending up in the West End. We had such fun. I adored Jo”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

The wife of late actor John Challis, Carol, shared an image of her husband and Tewson starring together in Last Of The Summer Wine.

She wrote: “Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another one gone.”

