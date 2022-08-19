Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education as the filming of the show’s latest series gets under way in Wales.

The 39-year-old Canadian actor is best known for his portrayal of David Rose in hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene.

Levy is set to join the critically acclaimed Netlfix series as Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve Wiley’s US course tutor at an Ivy League college.

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production! Welcome @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. (Yay, David!!) pic.twitter.com/ih3EmkNrmF — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 19, 2022

The British comedy-drama series follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face a variety of teenage dilemmas, including relationships, sexual identity and sexual assault.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, will also return to his role as Eric Effiong for the fourth series of Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells will also make their highly-anticipated return.

Filming of series four is currently under way in Wales and will continue until 2023.

The upcoming series will begin shortly after the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis, played by Butterfield, and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Dan Levy starring as Thomas Molloy alongside Emma Mackey as Maeve (Netflix/PA)

Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, whilst Eric is praying they will not be losers again.

However Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students as they come face to face with the college’s progressive students.

The Moordale students are shocked to find daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability focus and a group of teenagers who are popular for being kind.

Moordale’s top student Viv, played by Chinenye Ezeudu, is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while former school sports star Jackson, portrayed by Kedar Williams-Stirling, is still struggling to get over his love interest Cal, played by Dua Saleh.

Wood’s namesake Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-level and son of Moordale’s disgraced former headteacher Adam, played by Swindells, grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve, portrayed by Mackey, is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Back in the UK Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

Alongside Levy, the cast will also welcome Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther, best known for her role in 2021 TV series Kamikaze.

Newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua will all make their Sex Education debuts.