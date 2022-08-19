Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Levy set to join Sex Education cast as Ncuti Gatwa return confirmed

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 5.29pm
Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix hit Sex Education for its fourth series (Netflix/PA)
Dan Levy has joined the cast of Netflix hit Sex Education for its fourth series (Netflix/PA)

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education as the filming of the show’s latest series gets under way in Wales.

The 39-year-old Canadian actor is best known for his portrayal of David Rose in hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene.

Levy is set to join the critically acclaimed Netlfix series as Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve Wiley’s US course tutor at an Ivy League college.

The British comedy-drama series follows the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face a variety of teenage dilemmas, including relationships, sexual identity and sexual assault.

Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, will also return to his role as Eric Effiong for the fourth series of Sex Education.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey and Connor Swindells will also make their highly-anticipated return.

Filming of series four is currently under way in Wales and will continue until 2023.

The upcoming series will begin shortly after the closure of Moordale Secondary as Otis, played by Butterfield, and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Dan Levy starring as Thomas Molloy alongside Emma Mackey as Maeve (Netflix/PA)

Otis is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, whilst Eric is praying they will not be losers again.

However Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students as they come face to face with the college’s progressive students.

The Moordale students are shocked to find daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability focus and a group of teenagers who are popular for being kind.

Moordale’s top student Viv, played by Chinenye Ezeudu, is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while former school sports star Jackson, portrayed by Kedar Williams-Stirling, is still struggling to get over his love interest Cal, played by Dua Saleh.

Wood’s namesake Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-level and son of Moordale’s disgraced former headteacher Adam, played by Swindells, grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the US, Maeve, portrayed by Mackey, is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Back in the UK Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.

Alongside Levy, the cast will also welcome Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther, best known for her role in 2021 TV series Kamikaze.

Newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua will all make their Sex Education debuts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz (PA)
Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East
Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato (PA)
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth child
Dame Harriet Walter (David Parry/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter will perform at Last Night of the Proms
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure (Official UK Charts/PA)
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure
Twitter users have posted videos of them reading Sir Salman Rushdie’s work aloud in support of the author (Francisco Goldman/Sacha Langton-Gilks/PA)
Fans of Sir Salman Rushdie from across the globe express solidarity on Twitter
Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in This England (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)
I hope Boris is flattered by Sir Kenneth playing him, says This England director
Tina Brown was among the writers standing in solidarity with Sir Salman Rushdie defending the freedom to write – a week after the world-renowned author was stabbed (PA)
Authors ‘stand with Sir Salman Rushdie’ defending the freedom to write
Stock photo of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, social media app icons on a smart phone.
Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Courier News - Dundee - Julia Bryce story - CR0037503 - Dundee Cocktail Week is taking place this October Pictures: - Alice (one of the organisers) inside The West House toasting with some cocktails (featured image) - if it is a nice day, can you get some outside too - pics of a couple cocktails they can make you - Headshot/shoulder shot of Alice on her own. Picture Shows; l to r - Grace McCandlish and Alice Christison with a couple of cocktails, The West House, West Port, Dundee, 16th August 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set for…
0
Sid’s Cafe made famous by the television series Last of the Summer Wine (PA)
Last Of The Summer Wine actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

More from The Courier

Crieff violinist Bríona Mannion is looking forward to studying in Switzerland.
Crieff violinist Briona to perform farewell shows in Strathearn towns before move to Switzerland
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes