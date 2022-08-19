I hope Boris is flattered by Sir Kenneth playing him, says This England director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I hope Boris is flattered by Sir Kenneth playing him, says This England director

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 7.05pm
Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in This England (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)
Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson in This England (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)

Director Michael Winterbottom said Sir Kenneth Branagh has done a “great job” portraying Boris Johnson in new series This England and hopes the Prime Minister is “flattered” by the casting.

The five-part series follows Mr Johnson as he grapples with Covid-19, Brexit and controversy in his personal and political life.

Winterbottom, 61, said Sir Kenneth agreed to star in the series after reading the first draft of the script, which he co-wrote with Kieron Quirke.

Greed European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Michael Winterbottom (PA)

He told Deadline: “Ken said yes. But he only had eight weeks, in March and April, so I was like, ‘OK, that sounds just about possible.’

“Who else would play Boris Johnson? I hope Boris is flattered that we picked Kenneth Branagh to play him. Ken’s done a great job but, to be honest, it’s not a character piece.

“Boris/Ken is just the central character in the story. With everyone else, we’re really just looking at their work in relation to this pandemic.

“You don’t see anyone’s back story, you don’t see who they are, their families, you just see what they’re doing in relation to the pandemic.

“So, in a way, it’s the narrative of the pandemic that drives the whole series.”

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.

Graham Norton Show – London
Sir Kenneth Branagh (PA)

It is based on the first-hand evidence of people inside Number 10, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and hospitals and care homes across the country.

Winterbottom said: “Boris is just one strand that runs through it because it’s really a mosaic of lots of different stories. The most enjoyable part was the research because we started it straight after the first wave in June 2020.

“We got to talk to lots of scientists, people working at Sage, lots of doctors, nurses, care-home workers and people that had Covid.

“So it’s a collage of all their stories interwoven into a diary almost. It’s really a diary, or chronicle, or calendar of the first wave, so it finishes at the end of May 2020.”

The director said the writing process for the series, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, was “pretty fast”, while the editing has taken more time.

This England – Sky drama
Sir Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as his wife Carrie Johnson (Phil Fisk/Sky/PA)

He emphasised he was “just trying to chronicle what happened” and worked to capture the sense of trying to catch up with the virus in the series.

He added: “My assumption is, and I think it’s true, that everyone was trying to do their best. No one wanted to make mistakes.

“The virus was spreading incredibly quickly. If you think about what was happening at the beginning of March 2020, eight days later it was a totally different situation, so the idea of the rhythm of the series is to try and keep that pace.

“As you’re watching the series, you’re reminded about all these things that you remember living through.

“One moment it seemed to be just something that was happening in China, the next moment it was happening in Italy, then it was with us in the UK, but not too bad, and then suddenly it was everywhere.”

Ophelia Lovibond, who starred in Guardians Of The Galaxy, portrays the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Symonds, while Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan plays former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The Sky Original drama will premiere on September 21.

