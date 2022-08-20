Kite-flying festival marks year since Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kite-flying festival marks year since Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover

By Press Association
August 20 2022, 7.05pm Updated: August 20 2022, 11.49pm
The launch of the Fly With Me Festival on Hampstead Heath in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The launch of the Fly With Me Festival on Hampstead Heath in London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Crowds gathered across the UK on Saturday to celebrate the Afghan craft of kite-flying through a multi-city festival, one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

In London, as well as other cities in the country and across the world, Afghan kite-flying, music, poetry and dance were showcased to show solidarity with the country’s people.

The project came from Good Chance Theatre, creators of The Walk With Amal, in which a giant puppet of a child refugee walked from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester.

It was developed with master Afghan kite-maker and refugee Sanjar Qiam, who founded a toy shop in Brighton, and Afghanistan-born actor and director Elham Ehsas and Afghan musician Elaha Soroor.

Funds raised will go to Afghanaid and its By Her Side campaign to support women in rural Afghan communities.

Among those who came to Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath was Nawab Stanikzai, 53, a doctor from Jalalabad – alongside his three children Jawad, 15, Safina, eight, and Sana, three.

Mr Stanikzai came to the UK as a refugee with his family after the Taliban’s takeover last year, and is now living in Islington, north London.

He said the fall of the country was “terrible, like doomsday, but luckily we made it here” and that he wanted to take his children to witness the kite-flying and Afghan music on Parliament Hill.

Kite flying festival on Hampstead Heath
Hasib Mohammad, 23, at the launch of Fly With Me on Hampstead Heath’s Parliament Hill (Claudia Rowan/PA)

Afghan-born actor Ehsas, who played young Assef in the 2007 film The Kite Runner and was involved in organising the event, said kite-flying – which has now been banned by the Taliban – is an integral part of Afghan culture.

Ehsas, who left Kabul aged 10 and now lives in London, told the PA news agency: “We are here today to bring people together and celebrate Afghan tradition, Afghan culture, Afghan kites, and to remind the world that Afghanistan is still facing one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world.

“Even though the 24-hour news cycle has moved on, the country hasn’t.”

“Afghans have been flying kites for over 800 years,” Ehsas added. “If you ever go to Kabul and you look up in the evening you see the pigeons and you see the kites… I used to play with kites when I was younger, my father grew up playing with kites.”

Psychologist Anahita Shafai, 25, who came to the UK from Afghanistan aged five, said: “We want to show that we’re commemorating this, that we’re preserving our culture and our traditions… we can do this even with the Taliban there, they can’t suppress the Afghan people.”

Kite flying festival on Parliament Hill
People fly their kites at the event to mark a year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Also present at the London event was musician Yusuf Mahmoud, 47, whose family from Kharabat, the musical quarter of Kabul, has played traditional Afghan music for 200 years.

“I’m very happy be here, because since the Taliban have come again there’s no music in Afghanistan and nothing is allowed any more – it’s just to support the Afghan culture and especially music and musicians who are in the most devastating time of their life, because they’re without money and support for their families,” he said.

Mahmoud performed Afghan music for the kite-flying crowds, alongside his 14-year-old son Ariz and 15-year-old nephew Roman.

“We should always get together and work together and try to bring Afghanistan back to life,” he said.

Actor and model Hasib Mohammad, 23, who was showing children how to fly kites at the festival, said he wanted to give people “a taste of Afghan culture, because the way Afghanistan has been represented in the media for the past 30-40 years is not what Afghanistan is about”.

Kite flying festival
A family with their kite on Hampstead Heath (Guy Bell/Midas PR/PA)

Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, co-artistic directors of Good Chance Theatre, said: “Kites remain attached to the ground through a single thread but fly free of the borders that define the land.

“Kites are the embodiment of freedom and play.

“Looked at collectively, on the stage of the sky, kites represent togetherness, our difference, and our shared humanity.

“But the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, kites were banned – along with music, free journalism, theatre and dancing.

“This simplest of devices of play and wonder, and gaming and competition, is also one of the most contested spaces in recent global history.

“That affront to freedom of expression is clearly being perpetuated again with the Taliban back in power.

“Fly With Me is a reminder to the world: Remember Afghanistan.”

