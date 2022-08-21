Eminem and Ice Cube among the Duchess of Kent’s favourite rappers By Press Association August 21 2022, 4.33am Updated: August 21 2022, 6.53am The Duchess of Kent has revealed her fondness for rap music (Rebecca Naden/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Duchess of Kent has revealed her fondness for rap music, with Eminem and Ice Cube among her favourite artists in the genre. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the 89-year-old said she has an open mind when it comes to music. “I’ll listen to anything,” she told the paper. Eminem is one of the Duchess of Kent’s favourite rappers (Jeremy Deputat/Supersonic PR/PA) “I just love music. Something that catches my ear on the radio – I don’t really listen to records. “If it makes my feet tap then I’m happy.” Although the duchess admitted she does not “know all (the) names” of rappers, she has a fondness for the Lose Yourself singer as well as the former N.W.A member. “I even like beat boxing,” the duchess added. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle 'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to… Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con Kite-flying festival marks year since Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover Superhero sports event aims to help those with disabilities find ‘inner powers’ AJ Odudu reveals launch date for 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with inflicting GBH Jamie Oliver reveals ‘deeply scary’ long Covid battle of wife Jools Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I… 0 BOOKS: Philip Miller on his new Tartan Noir tale The Goldenacre 0 WATCH: Newfoundland puppy Cindy 'saves' writer Gayle during water rescue training 0 More from The Courier Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up 'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to… St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel 0 I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches… 0 James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to… 0 John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance' 0