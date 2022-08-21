Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poll says accessing culture digitally is important but comes at a cost to artists

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.04am
A person holds an iPhone showing various apps (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person holds an iPhone showing various apps (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than four fifths of people said accessing music, art, books, films, podcasts and TV through a digital device is important, research suggests – but it comes at a cost to the creative industry.

A YouGov poll for the Design and Artists Copyright Society (DACS) found that 81% of people said accessing cultural content digitally is important in their daily lives – with 63% downloading content for free.

The “accessing and valuing cultural content” survey highlights how digital devices and technology are helping to reduce levels of cultural exclusion, but at a cost to artists, performers, writers and musicians who are not compensated fairly when their content is shared.

Caroline Dinenage
Caroline Dinenage called for more collaboration across industries (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The poll suggests that 72% support the creative industry being paid when their work is shared digitally, while 67% back the Government being open to new initiatives.

As the cultural landscape shifts to favour online consumption, just 5% of respondents believe every creator is paid for their work that is available to be streamed, shared or downloaded.

The figures come ahead of a new Government being formed and the autumn budget.

Caroline Dinenage, MP and former minister for digital and culture, said: “As the UK rebuilds post-pandemic and we seek to cement the UK’s reputation as a creative economy for all, it is time that we look at how to collaborate across industries to ensure everyone and every sector can thrive in the long term.

“It is important that government looks at workable and sustainable opportunities that Europe and the rest of the world have put in place that the UK could feasibly replicate to ensure our country remains at the forefront of the global creative economy.”

Gilane Tawadros, chief executive of DACS, said: “Most British artists earn less than the minimum wage, and many were locked out of the cultural recovery fund as freelance workers.

“As the UK seeks new ways of investing in and growing its economy post-covid and post-Brexit, it is time to ask how government and industry can collaborate, and how cultural creators can share in the success of our technology companies.”

