London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 7.01am
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)

The Lion King, Frozen, Pretty Woman and The Book Of Mormon are part of the annual two-week campaign offering low prices for the biggest West End shows.

Almost 60 critically-acclaimed theatre shows have signed up to London Theatre Week, which aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End and continue to support live theatre.

Returning to the campaign this year are classic hit shows including The Phantom Of The Opera, Back To The Future and Les Miserables.

The Lion King breaks box office record
Disney’s The Lion King on the West End (Johan Persson/Disney/PA)

Other shows featuring include Dear Evan Hanson, Dirty Dancing, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jersey Boys, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda and Sister Act.

New West End shows including The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, Eureka Day, The Doctor and 2:22 A Ghost Story also join the line-up this year.

Merritt Baer, co-founder and president of TodayTix Group, said: “We are beyond thrilled by how both audiences and West End shows have responded to the creation of London Theatre Week.

“We are ecstatic at being able to partner with such high-calibre shows to offer compelling, affordable prices on productions that truly prove what’s magical about live theatre.

“Whether you’re looking for something that’s family-friendly, a splashy musical, or a thought-provoking play, London Theatre Week has something for everyone.”

Theatre fans can buy tickets for as little as £15 during the two-week campaign which launches from Monday until September 4.

[[title]]

[[text]]

