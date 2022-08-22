Government must ensure major sporting events remain free-to-air, say BBC and ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government must ensure major sporting events remain free-to-air, say BBC and ITV

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.11am Updated: August 22 2022, 1.31pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Major sporting events such as the football World Cup and Olympic Games risk going behind a paywall unless the Government passes new legislation, the bosses of the BBC and ITV have warned.

In a letter published in The Daily Telegraph, the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie and Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said such events must be “available to all – free of charge” if they are to inspire the next generation.

They noted that British media legislation has not been updated since 2003 and that “urgent changes are required”.

In April, the Government’s White Paper, launched by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, proposed a series of changes to protect UK broadcasters against the growth of international streaming giants.

Among those were measures designed to ensure “sporting events of national interest” such as the Wimbledon finals and Grand National are shown on free-to-air TV channels.

The legal framework for showing such events was established in 1996 at a time when only 4% of UK households had access to the internet, the paper noted.

The letter, also signed by the bosses of Channel 5, STV and S4C, said: “To inspire the next generation of Lionesses we need major sporting events to be available to all – free of charge, not hidden behind a paywall.

BBC Director General
Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We need to enable viewers to watch their favourites, such as the Fifa World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games, both live and on demand.

“Key elements of the Government’s proposed Media Bill will support public service broadcasters to provide consumers with trusted, impartial news and to stimulate investment in the creative economy.

“Recent events, like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee reminded us of the importance of public service broadcasting.

“We urge the Government to deliver these key proposals to secure a successful future in a thriving British media and digital ecology.”

According to those who signed the letter, new legislation is “vital” to ensure their streaming services, which include iPlayer and ITVX, are “always available and easy to find” on smart televisions.

The letter was not signed by Channel 4, which faces privatisation under the Media Bill.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: “There is a vital need to update the UK’s decades-old broadcasting regulations to help our public service broadcasters compete and have successful and sustainable futures in the digital age.

“We set out our position in April with a number of proposals to be included in a media bill.”

