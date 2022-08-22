Steps, Madonna and Aitch battle for albums chart top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Steps, Madonna and Aitch battle for albums chart top spot

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 6.01pm
Steps stars Lisa Scott Lee, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer (Matt Crossick/PA)
Steps stars Lisa Scott Lee, Lee Latchford Evans, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Faye Tozer (Matt Crossick/PA)

A three-way battle for this week’s number one album is under way as Aitch, Madonna and Steps battle for the top spot on the UK official album chart.

British pop group Steps, who found fame in the late 90s, are currently out in front with their Platinum Collection – which was released last week to celebrate 25 years of the band, according to an update from the Official Charts Company.

The group – consisting of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins – has previously had three UK number one albums with second studio LP Steptacular, released in 1999, as well as previous compilations 2001’s Gold: Greatest Hits and The Ultimate Collection, released in 2011.

Rivalling Steps for the top spot is Madonna with her new compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

The album sees The Queen of Pop’s back catalogue, including hits Like A Prayer and Vogue, remixed by artists including Honey Dijon and Felix da Housecat.

The release is the first in a multi-year reissue campaign with Warner, to celebrate 40 years of Madonna’s recording career.

Hot on the heels of Steps and Madonna is 22-year-old rapper Aitch with his debut album Close To Home.

The Mancunian, whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong, has seven UK top 10 singles under his belt, in addition to two top 10 EPs with AitcH20 and Polaris and is ahead of both Steps and Madonna on streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

Aitch caught the attention of Twitter last week after a mural of late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in Manchester was painted over with an advert for his debut album.

Speaking about the incident, which left the rapper “fuming”, he told BBC Breakfast: “I was like, the album is coming out in a couple of days, I can’t wait, everything’s going so well, and then next minute I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes.

“But it was out of my control and there was nothing I could do, apart from put a stop to it and get it fixed, and obviously that’s exactly what I’ve done, so I think everyone is my friend again now.”

Oasis’ Be Here Now is on track for a return to the top five more than 25 years on from its original release thanks to the release of a collection of silver anniversary formats.

It is the third album from the Manchester-born brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher and first topped the UK album chart in 1997.

Demi Lovato is also set to secure their fifth top 10 album with their recent release Holy Fvck. They previously secured a peak of number two with 2021 album Dancing With The Devil… the Art Of Starting Over.

Further down the midweek chart, Fisherman’s Friends – the sea-shanty singing group hailing from Port Isaac, Cornwall – are looking to achieve their fourth top 40 entry with the soundtrack to Fisherman’s Friends: One And All – the latest feature film based on the band, which currently sits at number 26.

The final chart standings will be announced on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles addresses online abuse aimed at his girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Vanessa Feltz (James Manning/PA)
Vanessa Feltz to join TalkTV after announcing BBC departure
Amanda Abbington (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington and Katherine Parkinson to lead slate of new ITV comedies
Rapper Aitch has spoken about the moment he realised promotional artwork for his new album had been plastered over a mural of late musician Ian Curtis in Manchester (BBC Breakfast/PA)
Aitch: I was the most hated person in Manchester for about 40 minutes
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government must ensure major sporting events remain free-to-air, say BBC and ITV
A photo of caterers at University of St Andrews
Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews
table with glasses hamburger and chips
5 amazing places to eat in Perthshire – all at the same location!
Film fans have not returned to cinemas in the numbers that Cineworld had expected (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cineworld considering bankruptcy but ‘no significant impact’ on jobs
London Theatre Week aims to empower audiences to enjoy the West End (Ian West/PA)
London Theatre Week returns with fan-favourite West End shows

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0