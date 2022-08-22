Tom Parker posthumously nominated for National Television Award for cancer film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Parker posthumously nominated for National Television Award for cancer film

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.03am
died at a hospice near his south-east London home on March 30 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted’s Tom Parker has been posthumously shortlisted for a National Television Award for a documentary about the charity concert in aid of cancer research he organised six months before his death.

The singer died in a hospice near his south-east London home on March 30 from an inoperable brain tumour at the age of 33.

After his diagnosis, Parker campaigned for brain tumour awareness and organised a star-studded concert, called Inside My Head, at the Royal Albert Hall last September which raised money for Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

The Channel 4 documentary of the same name captured Parker arranging the event alongside footage of him and his family learning to live with his illness.

He will go up against Kate Garraway, who won the authored documentary category last year for a programme about her family’s life after her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been shortlisted this year for her follow-up programme, Caring for Derek, where Draper and Garraway share insight into their family lives as he continues to battle long-term effects from the virus.

Also nominated in the category is Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me; and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism.

LGBTQ+ teen series Heartstopper has been shortlisted for the new drama prize alongside prison drama Time, crime thriller Trigger Point and medical memoir This Is Going To Hurt.

Kit Connor in Heartstopper
Kit Connor in Heartstopper (Netflix/PA)

Heartstopper’s lead actors, Joe Locke, who played Charlie Spring, and Kit Connor, who portrayed Nick Nelson, have both been nominated for the rising star award.

They will compete against Charithra Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma in the second series of Bridgerton, and Paddy Bever, who stars as Max Turner in Coronation Street.

Bridgerton, Call The Midwife, Peaky Blinders and The Split are all in the running for the returning drama category.

Netflix’s Regency romp Bridgerton has another nomination, with Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, in the running for best drama performance alongside Cillian Murphy for his role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Nicola Walker for Hannah in The Split and Vicky McClure for Lana Washington in Trigger Point.

Bridgerton
(Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Derry Girls, Sex Education, After Life and Not Going Out have all been shortlisted for the comedy show prize, while in the talent show category Britain’s Got Talent is listed alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will attempt to hold on to their best TV presenter trophy for another year but face competition from Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton. Ant and Dec have won the category for the past 20 years.

Meanwhile, Neighbours, which aired its final episode last month after 37 years on screen, will battle Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale for the best serial drama award.

The 27th National Television Awards will be hosted by comedian and presenter Joel Dommett at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on September 15, with the results to be announced live on ITV.

