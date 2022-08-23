Anthony Horowitz says Bond ‘lives by a different moral code’ to one we have now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Anthony Horowitz says Bond ‘lives by a different moral code’ to one we have now

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 9.01am Updated: August 23 2022, 9.13am
Anthony Horowitz attending the first Bloomberg Philanthropies and Vanity Fair Climate Exchange Gala Dinner held at Bloomberg’s London HQ
Anthony Horowitz attending the first Bloomberg Philanthropies and Vanity Fair Climate Exchange Gala Dinner held at Bloomberg’s London HQ

Author Anthony Horowitz has said he is “perfectly happy to defend Bond”, adding that the fictional character is a man of the “50s and 60s” who lives by a “different moral code”.

Horowitz, creator of fictional teenage spy Alex Rider, has written three James Bond novels – the most recent of which was published in May this year.

But the author, 67, who was made a CBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours list where he was recognised for services to literature, said the latest title, With A Mind To Kill, will be his last one for the franchise.

Radio Times Festival 2015
Anthony Horowitz at the Radio Times Festival on the Green at Hampton Court Palace (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “When I’m writing the books I always hear Sean Connery and see Daniel Craig.

“I am perfectly happy to defend Bond. He’s a man of the 50s and 60s, so he lives by a different moral code to the one we have now.

“I refute the suggestion that he is chauvinistic or sexist or misogynistic.

“I think he treats women very well in the books and has great respect for them, yet I admit he has some of the attitudes that we now would not celebrate in the 21st century, but that’s because the books were written in the 20th century.

“It was a different time.”

Actor Craig, 54, delivered his final performance as the British Secret Service agent in No Time To Die last year, with his successor not yet named.

Horowitz was commissioned by the estate of 007 creator Ian Fleming to produce a number of James Bond novels.

His first, Trigger Mortis, was released in 2015 and following its success he was asked to produce another, a prequel to Casino Royale called Forever And A Day in 2018, which was followed by this year’s May publication of With A Mind To Kill.

“I’ve finished with Bond now. I’ve done three: Trigger Mortis, which was middle career; Forever And A Day was start career, and the new one, With A Mind To Kill, is end career, so I feel that’s a very nice book-ended trilogy,” he said.

The author is also well known for his young adult fiction and has written for film, television and stage during a career spanning decades.

One of his most successful works is the 12-part Alex Rider novel series, featuring the eponymous teenager who is unwittingly dragged into the world of international espionage.

The series’ first novel Stormbreaker was adapted into a film in 2006, starring Alex Pettyfer, and an Amazon Prime Video special aired in 2020.

He is currently promoting his 56th book, The Twist Of A Knife (published by Century), a locked room mystery and fourth in the Hawthorne and Horowitz series, in which Horowitz appears as himself, accused of murdering a theatre critic who gives his new play, Mindgames (which was actually a play that he wrote), a bad review.

His extensive list of credits also includes being commissioned by the Conan Doyle estate to pen two Sherlock Holmes novels, The House Of Silk and sequel Moriarty, which were published in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

He is also responsible for creating and writing several well-known British television series including Foyle’s War and Midsomer Murders.

Horowitz is heartened that the books he wrote 35 years ago are still in print, so feels that had there been any offensive content in them, somebody would have told him.

He said: “There are very few things I regret – maybe odd things like making fun of vegetarians, which I did 30-something years ago.”

“Now I barely eat meat myself.

“Your attitudes do change, but because I’ve always focused on entertaining people rather than trying to upset them, there’s nothing in my books I regret.”

The Twist Of A Knife by Anthony Horowitz is published by Century, priced £20. Available now

