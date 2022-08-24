Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.09pm
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have marked Ukrainian Independence Day by launching an appeal for the fighters who survived the battle for the Azovstal steelworks.

The facility became the last holdout of Ukrainian fighters and civilians during the fight for Mariupol, a city in the south east of the war-torn country.

Wednesday August 24 marks 31 years since Ukraine’s independence from Moscow’s rule.

Oleg Psyuk, leader of the Kalush Orchestra, urged fans to donate 24 hryvnias (55p) or more towards the rehabilitation of those involved in the siege, which ended in May.

Psyuk said: “Earlier this week, the entire Kalush Orchestra was together in Kyiv and witnessed a ‘parade’ of Russian equipment on the Maidan, Kyiv’s main square, which our Armed Forces turned into a pile of scrap metal.

“It shows our strength, power and invincibility.

“This year’s independence is also for all Ukrainians away from the front line, who are more united than ever and are also working tirelessly to speed up our victory together.

“No one will be able to take this independence away from us.

“Also, today we launched a collection of funds for the rehabilitation of fighters from ‘Azovstal’.

“On August 24, for 24 hours, we encourage our followers on social networks to donate 24 hryvnias each, all the funds will go to the rehabilitation of our military.”

The folk-rap group have become international spokespeople for the Ukrainian war effort since sweeping to victory at Eurovision in May.

They later raised more than £700,000 for the Ukrainian army by auctioning off their crystal microphone trophy, and plan to tour the US from October with a portion of proceeds going to relief efforts at home.

Psyuk recently said they were “grateful” to the UK for showing solidarity with Ukraine by hosting Eurovision next year on its behalf.

In June, the group delivered their first UK performance since they triumphed in Turin with a set on Shangri-La’s Truth Stage at Glastonbury Festival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Yui Mok/PA)
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Love Island’s Dami Hope: Host Laura Whitmore’s departure from show is a pity (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island’s Dami Hope: Host Laura Whitmore’s departure from show is a pity
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications (Siobhan Hennessy/RAD/PA)
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications
Brian Cox. That’s the Way the Money Goes (Channel 5/PA)
Channel 5 boss announces documentary starring Brian Cox at Edinburgh TV festival
Wednesday evening’s episode of Shetland saw Tosh caught in a potentially fatal explosion (ITV Studios/BBC/PA)
Shetland leaves viewers with an explosive cliffhanger
Idris Elba speaking at a special screening of Beast at the Hackney Picturehouse in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Idris Elba proud to bring blockbuster Beast ‘back to the borough’ for premiere
First glimpse at the Mitchell family in EastEnders’ flashback episode, featuring Eric Mitchell, Phil, Peggy, Grant, Billy and Charlie (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders shares first glimpse of Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
Emily Maitlis says BBC ‘sought to pacify’ Number 10 over Newsnight monologue
Heavyweights of British television Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London (PA)
Stephen Graham to star in illegal boxing drama written by Steven Knight
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis (PA)
Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers onstage was ‘vicious’ behaviour

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter