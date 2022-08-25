Pinewood Studios honour late Sir Sean Connery on 92nd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pinewood Studios honour late Sir Sean Connery on 92nd birthday

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 11.19am
Sir Sean Connery (PA)
Sir Sean Connery (PA)

Pinewood Studios has named a new sound stage in honour of the late Sir Sean Connery.

The Academy-Award winning actor, best-known for starring as James Bond in the spy franchise, would have turned 92 on Thursday.

The veteran star was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No, filmed at Pinewood Studios in 1962.

This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever – also shot at the film studio in Iver Heath.

On Thursday, Pinewood Studios announced it is officially naming one of the five new stages The Sean Connery Stage in honour of the actor, who died in October 2020.

On behalf of the family, Stephane and Jason Connery said: “Our family consider it a great honour to have a stage named after Sean.

“It is fitting considering the amount of time Sean spent at Pinewood and we know that he would have been very touched by this privilege.”

Sir Sean’s collaboration with Pinewood extends beyond the James Bond films as he starred in Hell Drivers, First Knight, Woman Of Straw and The Russia House – which were also filmed at the studios.

Aston Martin DB5 sale
Actor Sean Connery as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from Goldfinger in 1964 (PA)

Paul Golding, Pinewood Group chairman, said: “We are delighted to announce that one of our five new sound stages at Pinewood Studios will be named, ‘The Sean Connery Stage’.

“The revered actor, and original James Bond, had a life-long connection with both Pinewood and Shepperton Studios.

“It is fitting that the naming ceremony will take place in 2022, the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond films.”

Scottish actor Sir Sean’s five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Pinewood Studios has grown to be the UK’s answer to Hollywood by producing some of the biggest film franchises in cinematic history, including the Superman and Harry Potter films.

