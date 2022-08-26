Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.56am
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke of Sussex’s long-time friend has congratulated the Duchess of Sussex on her new podcast and her efforts to “empower women”.

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale, said Meghan “means well” with the podcast and is attacking important subjects.

The first episode of the long-awaited Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify on Tuesday, in a conversation with Meghan’s close friend, tennis great Serena Williams.

Harry, Meghan and Archie
The first episode of Meghan’s long-awaited Archetypes podcast was released on Spotify on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)

Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier are also good friends of the Sussexes.

He spoke to the PA news agency at a charity polo match in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, which the duchess did not attend.

“She is always there, they have two very young children,” Figueras said.

“She’s also working very hard on her podcast that I want to congratulate her on.

“Sometimes the team has to divide to go on duty. That’s the only reason she’s not here, but she’s always here in spirit.”

Asked if he liked her new podcast he replied: “I do”.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier (pictured) are good friends of the Sussexes (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“I think that she means well, she really wants to empower women and attack certain subjects that I think are important,” he said.

“So I wish her the best and I know that she cares about making the world a better place.”

In the first episode of Archetypes, Meghan shared the trauma of how her young son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom on the Sussexes’ royal tour to South Africa.

