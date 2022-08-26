Disney+ secures deal with Coleen Rooney to document ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Disney+ secures deal with Coleen Rooney to document ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.52pm
Disney+ is to document the ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (James Manning/PA)
Disney+ is to document the ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (James Manning/PA)

Disney+ has confirmed it is creating a documentary series with Coleen Rooney about the “Wagatha Christie” legal battle brought by Rebekah Vardy.

Last month, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, 36, won a libel battle against 40-year-old Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, over a viral social media post.

The streaming giant announced on Friday during the Edinburgh TV Festival it has “exclusive access” to Rooney and the trial to develop the three-part series with a working title of Wagatha Christie.

It had been rumoured that many broadcasters and streaming services were bidding to secure the rights to create a project about the high-profile court case.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy outside the High Court with her husband Jamie (Yui Mok/PA)

The series will take viewers back to the first social media post that initiated the story, all the way through to the High Court case, and will feature interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the trial.

It will be produced by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment, who recently delivered a documentary about her husband and football star Wayne Rooney to Amazon Prime.

Announcing the news at the TV Festival, Sean Doyle, Disney+ director of unscripted content, said it is “excited” about the deal.

He admitted he can see why it might be “a bit surprising” that Disney would take on such a project, but does not think that is a “bad thing”.

Mr Doyle added that he thinks new content at Disney, including the new Kardashian reality series, is maybe “changing people’s expectations” about it.

Asked why Disney wanted to document the Rooney-Vardy courtroom battle, Mr Doyle said: “Well what a story, first and and foremost.

“Everything we do has to be an amazing story that has amazing twists and turns in it.

He added that the “Wagatha Christie” case is a story people particularly want to hear.

In a social media post that went viral in October 2019, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” as she accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne during the trial (Yui Mok/PA)

Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney defended the claim on the basis that her post was “substantially true”.

In a much-anticipated ruling last month, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

Following the case, Rooney welcomed her victory saying she “never believed it should have gone to court” and that “it was not a case I ever sought or wanted”.

Vardy also expressed her thoughts on the trial in a TV interview with TalkTV’s Kate McCann, admitting she regrets the dispute went as far as it did but reaffirming that she still believes she is innocent.

She said she was “disappointed” with the outcome of the trial, adding: “I didn’t expect it to go that way but I think we had a judge that didn’t understand the case and didn’t look at everything.

“It feels like the judge just read what was written in the media and took on their narrative bias.”

