Dimbleby says Maitlis should not have made Newsnight monologue a ‘polemic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dimbleby says Maitlis should not have made Newsnight monologue a ‘polemic’

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 11.03am Updated: August 27 2022, 11.41am
David Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)
David Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)

David Dimbleby has said Emily Maitlis’ mistake was to deliver her Newsnight monologue as a “polemic”.

The former Question Time host, 83, also dismissed the suggestion there is a “cabal” of Conservative supporters in the governorship of the BBC.

Maitlis, who left the BBC this year, used the MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week to claim the corporation had “sought to pacify” No 10 by issuing a swift apology following her 2020 segment about Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip to Durham.

Edinburgh TV Festival – Mactaggart Lecture
Emily Maitlis delivered this year’s MacTaggart Lecture (Jane Barlow/PA)

The broadcaster received more than 20,000 complaints and ruled Maitlis and the Newsnight team breached impartiality rules, saying in a statement: “We believe the introduction we broadcast did not meet our standards of due impartiality.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today, Dimbleby said: “First of all, the words she spoke had she said been approved by the editorial team at Newsnight so it wasn’t just Emily that was rebuked by the BBC. It was the team. The second thing I would say is that the things she said I think should have been questions not statements.

“‘The country can see that Cummings broke the rule, it is shocked the Government cannot’. Well, not everybody may have been shocked. ‘The public mood is one of fury, contempt and anguish’. Well, maybe but that is a question to put. It was a polemic. I think that was the mistake.”

Dimbleby said he personally did not feel like a fool, as the monologue claimed many in the country did, but instead felt “very cross” with Mr Cummings, who was then Boris Johnson’s chief adviser.

Referring to Maitlis’ claim the BBC had rebuked the Newsnight team in response to a complaint from the Government, he added: “I don’t actually think that the call from No 10 the next morning (had any effect). There is a call from No 10 every bloody morning of the week.

“Whoever is in power, there always are. Look at Alastair Campbell – never ever gave up on the BBC when Labour was in office.”

2021: The year in review
Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

In a reference to Theresa May’s former communications director Sir Robbie Gibb, Maitlis said during her lecture: “Put this in the context of the BBC Board, where another active agent of the Conservative party – former Downing Street spin doctor and former adviser to BBC rival GB News – now sits, acting as the arbiter of BBC impartiality.”

Jess Brammar, former editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK and acting editor of Newsnight, was confirmed as the BBC’s executive news editor of news channels last year.

However, her impartiality was questioned after old tweets emerged in which she was critical of Brexit and Mr Johnson.

Labour then called for Sir Robbie to be sacked from the board of the BBC after claims he tried to block her hiring on political grounds.

Dimbleby said: “It is up to the chairman of the BBC – who admittedly is a Conservative supporter – to monitor what that board does, and Robbie Gibb, who is the person you are talking about, clearly I think did put it about that he didn’t think a particular appointment to the news division was right because of tweets that Jess Brammar had written.

“The interesting point about this is that Jess Brammar was appointed. Robbie Gibb may have said this is unwise or this will get the backs up at No 10 or something. I don’t know what he did actually say. I have talked to him about it. He won’t say what he actually said.

“They say in return that Muriel Gray is there, who is a Labour supporter, so it is tricky. I don’t think it is true that there is a kind of cabal in the governorship of the BBC of Tory supporters.”

A BBC spokesperson previously said: “The BBC places the highest value on due impartiality and accuracy and we apply these principles to our reporting on all issues.

“As we have made clear previously in relation to Newsnight, we did not take action as a result of any pressure from Number 10 or Government and to suggest otherwise is wrong. The BBC found the programme breached its editorial standards and that decision still stands.”

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, also addressed the issue, saying: “It’s important to put on the record that no way was there any influence from the Government or from the board. We follow due editorial process and if editorial standards are breached, then it’s very important to be able to call that out. But that’s part of upholding an impartial news service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rebecca Adlington has emergency surgery after miscarriage
Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
David Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath
Russian actress Kotova-Deryabina during the opening ceremony (AP)
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
David Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0