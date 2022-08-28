Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 1.47pm Updated: August 28 2022, 2.01pm
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)

Ed Sheeran has been joined on stage by Ukrainian band Antytila during a concert in Poland.

The rock group, fronted by lead singer Taras Topolia, made a surprise appearance at the PGE Narodowy venue in Warsaw on Saturday night for the live debut of their collaborative track with the British star.

Earlier this year, they teamed up to record a new version of Sheeran’s 2step to raise money for Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising project providing humanitarian aid for people in Ukraine.

Over the next 12 months, worldwide royalties from YouTube streams of the official video, and Warner Music’s proceeds from the streams, will be donated to the project.

Sheeran shared a series of images from the show including one of them holding up the Ukrainian flag.

He wrote: “156,000 in Warsaw! One of our favourites from the whole tour.

“Thank you @antytila_official for coming across the border to sing with me, and thank you Poland! What a time.”

Antytila shared a photo taken backstage at the venue and said: “@teddysphotos and Antytila are finally united and standing by Ukraine!

“Thank you Ed and all the team! You are great people with huge hearts!”

Frontman Topolia also shared a selfie with Sheeran on Twitter and wrote simply: “Finally we met.”

Members of Antytila are serving on the front line of the war, with Topolia working as a medic.

In May, he explained the meaning behind the remix to the BBC, saying: “It is a simple but very dramatic story.

“It is not just only my story, it is the story of millions of Ukrainian people, whose peaceful life was interrupted by war.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Enter Shikari say Leeds festival still gives them ‘butterflies’
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)
Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live
Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne says he is returning to the UK from Los Angeles
Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)
Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Walford to bid final farewell to EastEnders legend Dot Cotton
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival
A Roman bowl, AD 50-70, Early Islamic flask, AD 700-1000, Byzantine cup, AD 500-700, Byzantine jug, AD 400-500 (British Museum)
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
From left: Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth). All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Pints aplenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in…
0

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson 'furious' at 'basic mistakes' for Hearts winner
0
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife