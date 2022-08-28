Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boy, 16, dies after suspected drug-related incident at Leeds Festival

By Press Association
August 28 2022, 7.45pm Updated: August 28 2022, 11.21pm
The boy fell ill at Leeds Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)
The boy fell ill at Leeds Festival (Danny Lawson/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has died and a police investigation is under way into whether he had taken an ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival.

The teenager fell ill on Saturday at the music event and was taken to hospital, but he died on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said they are looking into whether he had taken a particular type of MDMA.

Police said the boy’s parents have been informed and officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of inquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance.

“Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention.”

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries on site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or security on site, call 101, or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

Those behind the festival said they are “working closely” with police to help with their investigation and that they “take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously”.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “We are truly saddened about this tragedy and our sincerest thoughts are with the family at this time.

“We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to assist with their investigation and take all reports of incidents where drug use is suspected seriously.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our festival goers is always our absolute priority and we remind all festival goers that there is no safe way to take prohibited drugs and there are no safe prohibited drugs.”

Saturday’s headliners at Leeds included rapper Dave, Little Simz and Megan Thee Stallion.

