Doctor Who fans name their favourite companion of the revival era

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 12.03am
Around 11,600 people responded to a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate, has been named the favourite companion of the revival era by Doctor Who fans, according to a poll.

The talkative and outspoken Londoner, who joined David Tennant’s 10th Doctor on his adventures through space and time on and off between 2006 and 2010, won 23% of the total vote.

Noble helped to save civilisation from the Daleks during her spell on the long-running show but had her memories of her adventures in the Tardis wiped when the powers the Time Lord had given her threatened to overwhelm her brain.

Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebrations
David Tennant and Catherine Tate (Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/PA)

The duo have reunited to film scenes that are due to air next year to coincide with the 60th anniversary celebrations of the show.

Around 11,600 people responded to a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com between August 16 and 18 asking them to name their favourite companion of the revival era, which began in 2005.

John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, who also starred in spin-off series Torchwood, claimed a close second place with 21% of the vote, while third place went to Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler with 11% of the vote.

In joint fourth was Clara Oswald, played by Jenna Coleman, and Wilfred Mott, who was memorably portrayed by Bernard Cribbins, who died in July aged 93, both with 10%.

Best ever Doctor Who
David Tennant and Billie Piper (BBC/PA)

Amy Pond, played by Karen Gillan alongside Matt Smith’s 11th incarnation of the Doctor, placed last with 8% of the vote.

Morgan Jeffery, executive editor of RadioTimes.com, said: “It’s no surprise that Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble has soared to victory in this RadioTimes.com readers’ poll.

“Tate’s stellar performance and her electric chemistry with David Tennant means Donna is still a clear fan favourite 12 years on from her final appearance to date on the series – no wonder Russell T Davies saw fit to bring her back for the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations next year.

“How wonderful too that her on-screen grandfather Wilf remains still so popular in fandom – all credit to a first-class performance from the late, great Bernard Cribbins.”

